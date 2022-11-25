One of the things I will share with a new flight student is that there is nothing inside the cockpit that can hurt you. Things that can cause you to have a bad day are outside, so you need to keep looking out the windshield and side windows for other airplanes, towers, and weather conditions. A new student has a tendency to focus on all the gauges on the instrument panel. The panel does need to be monitored, but not at the expense of not paying attention to what is outside. A new pilot is taught to spend most of the time looking outside and doing an eye-sweep of the panel, monitoring the instruments. The best example is when you are driving your car. You don’t focus on the speedometer and not look at where you are going. If you don’t keep your eyes looking outside, you may find yourself riding in another fast-moving vehicle with red flashing lights and a siren.

When new pilots look out the windows, they develop a “sight picture”. This is what you see as you look out the windshield. What should it look like when you are flying straight and level? Where is the horizon line in relation to the edges of the windshield? Where should the horizon line be when looking out the windshield during a turn to the right or a turn to the left? A right turn will look different than left a turn.

