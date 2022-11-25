One of the things I will share with a new flight student is that there is nothing inside the cockpit that can hurt you. Things that can cause you to have a bad day are outside, so you need to keep looking out the windshield and side windows for other airplanes, towers, and weather conditions. A new student has a tendency to focus on all the gauges on the instrument panel. The panel does need to be monitored, but not at the expense of not paying attention to what is outside. A new pilot is taught to spend most of the time looking outside and doing an eye-sweep of the panel, monitoring the instruments. The best example is when you are driving your car. You don’t focus on the speedometer and not look at where you are going. If you don’t keep your eyes looking outside, you may find yourself riding in another fast-moving vehicle with red flashing lights and a siren.
When new pilots look out the windows, they develop a “sight picture”. This is what you see as you look out the windshield. What should it look like when you are flying straight and level? Where is the horizon line in relation to the edges of the windshield? Where should the horizon line be when looking out the windshield during a turn to the right or a turn to the left? A right turn will look different than left a turn.
One of the most important views is what the runway will look like when coming in to land. The runway should just get bigger as you get closer and not look flat. It will take practice which is why pilots will do many touch-and-goes when learning to fly.
After some time, pilots will know what the proper sight picture should look like in the plane they fly frequently. They will not have to think about it; it will be instinctive and they will find themselves self-correcting automatically.
What can get interesting is when the pilot is in a different aircraft. This happened to me recently when I bought a different airplane. What everything looked like out the windshield when I was flying my Cessna 150 was much different than my 1956 Cessna 172. I also have considerable time in a more modern Cessna 172, and the sight picture is not much different than the Cessna 150.
My 1956 C-172 is different. The nose cowling slopes down and is not flat and horizontal like a more modern C-172. Also, the seats are much higher than the other C-172s I have flown. The wide windshield and sloped cowling provide great visibility, but I found after leveling off and looking at the horizon, I was always climbing. I was trying to put the sloped cowling in the same orientation to the horizon as the straight nosed C-172s. Even though I knew there was a difference, I had to work on adjusting to the new view. I’m still working on it. It just doesn’t look right after years and thousands of hours in the other aircraft. The sight picture of level flight, turns, and landing all have changed and I am adjusting.
The concept of sight picture can also apply to how we view things in our lives, especially when things change. How we view things, attitudes we have held onto for years, and the way we react and move though life is dynamic.
Most of us have learned to adapt to changes and looking at things in a different light, or sight picture. Some of us do it better than others. Recent times and the current world we live in have challenged us to look at things in a different manner. Some things we have to deal with have been forced on us and others we chosen. We change our viewpoints either by crisis or by choice. Too often it is by crisis.
I am comfortable flying an airplane. I have spent many hours over the years doing it. I choose to fly when conditions are the best. If it is too windy or marginal weather, I don’t have to go anywhere, or I can drive. When I’m up in the air I know what things should look like, or at least I thought I did before the new-to-me 1956 Cessna 172 became my aircraft of choice. I have to change my sight picture and I need to spend more time working on it, so it becomes instinctive.
Are there things in your life that require an adjustment in your sight picture? Not making adjustments when things change can be difficult, but not making the adjustments can lead to even more frustration and unlevel flight. So, as they say, “straighten up and fly right”.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.