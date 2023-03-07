During the past three years, many of us have faced the heart-breaking decision of what to do with a loved one’s possessions after they suddenly succumbed to this pandemic which, even now, continues. First you cry. After the shock wears off, the reality sets in. You go about trying to tie up all the loose ends even as grief comes in unexpected waves. My foster father died of COVID a year ago on Thanksgiving Day.
Hard decisions are required much sooner than we feel emotionally ready to address them. We read the will and try to follow the wishes of someone who depended on us to do right by them. After all the ‘dearly beloved’ go back to their own lives, we take a deep breath and wade into settling the estate. We laugh, we cry and we remember.
You list the house and bite your tongue as buyers make disparaging remarks about the decor. You donate the usable contents to charity and take that favorite, almost threadbare old recliner to the dump and the Tupperware to the recycling center. Some things are easier to dispose of than others, like picture albums of people who may have been relatives or not as none of them is identified. For me, it was the unexpected ‘find’ of some moth-eaten, 93-year-old baby clothes of my foster-father. That stopped me in my tracks for the rest of the day.
Then came his jewelry box. Dan’s Eastern Airlines captain’s wings will go to his son Mark. His Eastern belt buckles, tie tacs and black cufflinks to Mark and Dan’s brother Rollin. These items and many more are now on pieces of framed jewelry art made by our Sebring neighbor, Pat Virsa, a gifted artist. Almost everything in his jewelry box has been divided up among Dan’s children to be passed on as family heirlooms to future generations.
Some items were familiar; others a complete surprise. Carefully wrapped along with a narrow brown film strip was a small, misshapen rock-like thing that seemed to be crumpled metal. I had no idea what it might be. Now I believe it is shrapnel. My sister Karen had the answer, which was written up in Dan’s hometown paper in Jacksonville, Florida. We are trying to find it in the archives right now. After one combat mission during which he was injured, Dan landed his single-engine plane on an aircraft carrier – with part of one wing gone – to the cheers of men who watched him come in, their eyes glued to the sky and the damaged plane. I’m getting that film developed if possible.
As you go through what your loved ones leave behind, be very careful to look for the clues of what their lives were. Honor their memory. You will be so glad you did. Gear up, Dan.