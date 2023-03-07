During the past three years, many of us have faced the heart-breaking decision of what to do with a loved one’s possessions after they suddenly succumbed to this pandemic which, even now, continues. First you cry. After the shock wears off, the reality sets in. You go about trying to tie up all the loose ends even as grief comes in unexpected waves. My foster father died of COVID a year ago on Thanksgiving Day.

Hard decisions are required much sooner than we feel emotionally ready to address them. We read the will and try to follow the wishes of someone who depended on us to do right by them. After all the ‘dearly beloved’ go back to their own lives, we take a deep breath and wade into settling the estate. We laugh, we cry and we remember.

