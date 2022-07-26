My husband and I are animal lovers. Allen loves animals so much that he made the decision to become a vegetarian more than 30 years ago. Trust me, it was animals, not gluten – he’ll take a second helping of that. I would like to say I could be as noble as my husband, but I really, really like a good hamburger.
I write all that to express how we feel about animals. We have a beautiful golden retriever, Paige, and a mutt named “Zoey,” also known as Wonder Dog, because we wonder what kind of a dog she is. So far, we have decided she is part duck and part Staffordshire. Zoey has huge bat ears that move independently from one another like satellite dishes and hazel eyes. She does not resemble anything close to the lab/pointer the rescue said.
Our girls are the best of friends and love to play together, even though sometimes it sounds like a scene from “Cujo” is being reenacted. We were happy with the two dogs and four cats – told you, we love animals. We were not looking for another dog at all. Until, a co-worker found out about a 6- to 9-month labradoodle who was in a bad situation. Of course, we would rescue him. We figured even if our dogs didn’t get along, we could rehome him and he would still be better off. The poor boy did not have a name and spent about 23 hours in a crate in an empty home.
We got him and it was love at first sight, so I named him Boone, as in Boone, North Carolina, because I fell in love with those mountains at first sight, too. We only had our Booney Bear for three weeks and loved him like no one’s business. Our girls played and loved him, too.
Being responsible owners, we knew he needed to be neutered. He was given a sedative that almost immediately caused him to stop breathing. CPR and a tracheotomy did nothing to revive him and our baby died. Something happened, whether an allergic reaction or an underlying condition. We were devastated – we cried and still do. We try to console ourselves by knowing we gave Boone the best three weeks of his life.
We had no idea when or if we would want to get another dog. We didn’t look for Boone, he just happened into our lives. A while later, one of the many animal rescue group alerts I have on my phone and social media flashed a golden retriever, my favorite breed. I stopped and looked as the post said the dog was being fostered in Boynton Beach, my hometown.
The white on his face told he was a mature, or seasoned dog. His shaved hair gave him the look of a yellow lab and not a golden. He was 101 pounds and was on seizure medications. In our experience, golden retrievers get snapped up the minute they appear for adoption.
I think the fact Bauer was 101 pounds and was a special needs dog scared most off. I got the ball rolling the next day and the following day Bauer was ours. We met the rescue owner in Indiantown to get Bauer. Swelling on his nose made me think it was a bite. After several days, the swelling was still there. He also looked much older than the four years being reported.
What a gentleman Bauer turned out to be! He follows me everywhere like a shadow, he’s perfect on a leash and in the car – even our little two-seater convertible sports car. He is totally potty trained and just about perfect. Thankfully he was neutered so we didn’t have to make that decision again.
We took him to the vet and did not get great news. One liver enzyme is through the roof, pointing to a diagnosis of Cushing’s disease and the lump on his nose is almost certainly cancerous and he is at least 6-8 years old or more. As the veterinarian gave us bad news on top of bad news, she gave us some scenarios. I told her we would love Bauer while we had him. She agreed that was a good idea.
We were sent home with a black cloud hanging over our heads like Eeyore. I called the lady from the rescue as she was concerned also and told her not to worry – we love him and are keeping him, no matter what.
My mom hit it the nail on the head when she said we were chosen to be there for him as he takes his journey over the rainbow bridge, whenever that may be. Let’s keep the fact my mom was right between me and you.