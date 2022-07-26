My husband and I are animal lovers. Allen loves animals so much that he made the decision to become a vegetarian more than 30 years ago. Trust me, it was animals, not gluten – he’ll take a second helping of that. I would like to say I could be as noble as my husband, but I really, really like a good hamburger.

I write all that to express how we feel about animals. We have a beautiful golden retriever, Paige, and a mutt named “Zoey,” also known as Wonder Dog, because we wonder what kind of a dog she is. So far, we have decided she is part duck and part Staffordshire. Zoey has huge bat ears that move independently from one another like satellite dishes and hazel eyes. She does not resemble anything close to the lab/pointer the rescue said.

