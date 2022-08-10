My mailbox has been counting the days to the end of this election cycle. And I do understand. Even if Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, and Atkins worked together to lighten the load, I doubt they could keep up with the daily weight gain.
But all kidding aside, some of that reading material actually is worth reading, because as John Adams said, “Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among people.” If we are to elect clear-thinking, fair-minded public officials, we must take Adams’ words to heart.
First, we must get to know the candidates: Who are they and where do they stand on issues important to each of us? And – how are they presenting their views? Are they focused on highlighting their own experience, accomplishments and visions for the future, or are they focused on highlighting only the negatives about their opponent’s candidacy with no specifics about their own agenda? Yes, polite criticism of an opponent can be valid, if it’s based on fact. But tossing around phrases that are intended only to make catchy soundbites neither inform nor serve the voters well; they do not enhance the knowledge of which John Adams spoke.
For those of us who don’t want to plow through every piece of mail (be it snail mail or email), that’s fine. There are other options, such as newspapers and news magazines, TV and radio interviews of candidates, chatting with people, some with whom we agree and some with whom we don’t. But my favorite venue is candidates’ public appearances. That setting affords us the opportunity to “get a feel” for the candidates, and usually, to pose questions directly to them. Recently I had the opportunity to hear two candidates speak: Jennifer Raybon, candidate for Congress, FL District 15, and Nicole Radonski, candidate for Highlands County School Board. Both were well-prepared, informative and eager to take questions from the audience. The event was definitely worth attending. Pay attention to local media or go to candidates’ websites to find out when and where they’ll be speaking in your area.
We don’t have to be constitutional scholars, but we must make ourselves aware of issues and political positions. There’s a lot at stake in the upcoming August Primary and the November General Election on local, state and national levels. Do whatever you can to be an informed voter. Thomas Jefferson stated the importance clearly, “If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.”
Millie Anderson is a resident of Sebring.