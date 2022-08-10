My mailbox has been counting the days to the end of this election cycle. And I do understand. Even if Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, and Atkins worked together to lighten the load, I doubt they could keep up with the daily weight gain.

But all kidding aside, some of that reading material actually is worth reading, because as John Adams said, “Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among people.” If we are to elect clear-thinking, fair-minded public officials, we must take Adams’ words to heart.

Recommended for you