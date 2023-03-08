I remember Sunday dinners at my grandparents as a child. The table was full of food, and we ate such a variety of dishes … always including dessert! My grandmother was Swedish, and her cooking skills were legendary. My favorite dish was her Swedish meatballs, which I learned to make for my own family. She could also make Tollhouse cookies otherworldly … I’m not sure how. When I use the package recipe, they just don’t come out the same. And my very favorite memory from childhood was hot fudge sauce over slabs of vanilla ice cream. She made real fudge sauce on the stove and poured it hot into the holes we dug in the slice of ice cream my grandfather served us when he opened the entire carton (they were square then).

This was the era of comfort food, and my version was Midwest-meat-and-potatoes.

