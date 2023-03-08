I remember Sunday dinners at my grandparents as a child. The table was full of food, and we ate such a variety of dishes … always including dessert! My grandmother was Swedish, and her cooking skills were legendary. My favorite dish was her Swedish meatballs, which I learned to make for my own family. She could also make Tollhouse cookies otherworldly … I’m not sure how. When I use the package recipe, they just don’t come out the same. And my very favorite memory from childhood was hot fudge sauce over slabs of vanilla ice cream. She made real fudge sauce on the stove and poured it hot into the holes we dug in the slice of ice cream my grandfather served us when he opened the entire carton (they were square then).
This was the era of comfort food, and my version was Midwest-meat-and-potatoes.
These days, eating is more of a science than an event. I try to find the healthier choices and teach my family to watch carbs and sugars, minimizing processed foods. I’m pretty sure they won’t have the same sort of connection to comfort foods as my generation, but that may not be such a bad thing. Many of us have developed obesity and food-related health conditions that may very well originate in our love of eating.
March is National Nutrition Month, reminding us that what we eat is an important part of being healthy. Throughout the month, each week sends a different message to help you plan and learn better eating habits that can help build a healthy future.
Week 1: Eat with the environment in mind: This first week urges us to be more aware of how what we eat and how it is packaged can impact our environment. Plant-based meals and snacks offer more organic options that limit pesticides and other chemicals we might be exposed to through eating. Looking for foods that use limited or eco-friendly packaging can reduce wastes. Buying foods, such as local fruits and vegetables from our farmer’s markets, can boost the local economy and offer fresher options for your diet. You could even decide to start a container or backyard garden to grow some food items yourself. What an adventure that would be!
Week 2: See a Registered Dietician Nutritionist (RDN): For some people, finding the right diet is crucial to managing health conditions, like diabetes. Ask you doctor for a referral to a Registered Dietician Nutritionist and find one who specializes in your needs. They can provide a personalized program that focuses on you and your health, and help you understand how your needs may change as you age.
Week 3: Stay nourished and save money: Eating healthy can be fun and educational, and save you money, too! Plan your meals and snacks ahead of time, making a list for things you don’t already have at home. Shop sales for the best values. Also, resources such as SNAP/EBT, WIC, and food banks can improve your supply of foods and help stretch your food budget.
Week 4: Eat a variety of foods from all food groups: Be sure to include your favorite cultural foods and traditions that make food personal. I’m thinking some comfort foods could fit in here, and I have learned some great Southern dishes that are both healthy and satisfying, like black-eyed peas or baby lima beans. Foods can be used in all forms – fresh, frozen, canned, and dried. Try to avoid fad diets that use restrictions. And show your body how much you appreciate it by giving it the fuel it needs to function.
Week 5: Make tasty foods at home: Home cooking is one of the more traditional ways to share love with our families and friends. Learning new cooking and meal preparation skills, especially if you do it together, can help you find creative ways to use leftovers rather than tossing them out. Create happy memories by eating with friends and family, trying new flavors and foods from around the world, and discovering new favorites that will build those healthier family food traditions.
These are just some examples of ways to improve your eating habits and build health. For more information and nutrition ideas, please visit www.eatright.org.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.