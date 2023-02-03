It seems that years ago times were simpler. I could do the maintenance on my vehicles without being an amateur computer scientist. I could do my own yearly taxes and understand the tax laws and how to best file the return. I was young, in good health and life was good.
Life is still good, but much more complicated. I surrendered trying to deal with ever-changing tax laws and sorting it all out with my activities, so I have a professional handling my taxes. I have a trusted and excellent mechanic that looks after and maintains our vehicles, and as my health and fitness become more of an issue with my advanced age, a battery of doctors and specialists doing their thing to help keep me upright. Life is a bit more complicated.
So, how does one make things less complicated? You have a plan to be pro-active and not let yourself become re-active as you go though life. It also requires you to be honest with yourself and recognize the things that need attention of those things that you know you will dealing with in the future.
Being a pilot has helped me create a discipline of being pro-active. A re-active pilot may not be long for this world. Sure we are trained and practice handling emergencies, but the best way to avoid those challenges is to work to not let them happen at all.
Let’s get specific about what a pilot does to be pro-active. Knowing the aircraft you are flying is a key factor in continuing be a pilot and not an unfortunate statistic who didn’t do their homework. Here is an example that I am working on. This summer I plan to fly to Wisconsin to visit my kids and grandchildren in Wisconsin. I have made the flight many times before in previous aircraft I have owned, but not in the Cessna 172 that I presently own.
My previous aircraft had two com radios which allowed me to have pre-set frequencies arranged so I could switch from Air Traffic Control and other tower and automated updates by the push of a button. I can’t do that in my plane now, so I’ll have to dial in each additional frequency. That’s ok for local flights, but not good for cross-country flights. So, I’ll be installing an additional radio before I go.
Puff II will soon be having its first annual inspection since I have owned it, so I’ll know what the condition is of all the parts first put together in 1956 and I will be assured it will be flight-worthy for my upcoming trip. I have put enough flight hours in the plane since I purchased it to be comfortable flying long distances. I know the route and all the cool places to stop for fuel and for one overnight. That takes care of the plane.
I will be doing additional homework on the route and not take for granted my previous flights along the same route. Things change, and I might have to change course due to weather. So, what is plan B, C, D, or whatever? I need to be prepared with alternative route and airport information. My bladder does not have the same endurance of flight time as the plane, so fuel and “rest” stops are planned. I also reduce what I may drink to eliminate some uncomfortable feeling while in flight.
I will be contacting flight service for a briefing before I fly, to determine current conditions and special concerns along my planned route. I will look at a weather map and see what is developing. I wish for a nice large high-pressure system hanging over my planned route. In the summer that will be unlikely.
I also discovered from past cross-country flight that taking off at the break of dawn and not flying into the heat of the summer afternoons is much more enjoyable. That will require me to get a good night’s sleep and get up early to pre-flight the airplane. This way I am prepared to take the flight with all the major parts of the flight pre-planned. All I would need to do is contact flight service for any updates.
The plane would have been fueled the night before. When I get to the plane in the morning twilight, I will do my pre-flight inspection following a printed checklist by walking around the airplane. The next part of the checklist will involve starting the plane, setting the radios and controls and warming the engine to operating temperatures. It is not like we just jump in our ground vehicle and head out the driveway. There are checklists and procedures that are pro-active and provide the best opportunity for a safe and enjoyable flight.
Doing all this requires discipline and commitment. You should not rush it and you need to plan enough time to do it all correctly. Impatience and haste are killers.
I do think my flying has helped me find ways to be pro-active and better prepared. It has helped the complicated be a bit more manageable. When was the last time you walked around your car and checked if all the lights and directional signals were working before you went somewhere for the first time that day? When was the last time you checked the oil and other fluids under the hood? I bet it has been a long, long time since you did that.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.