It seems that years ago times were simpler. I could do the maintenance on my vehicles without being an amateur computer scientist. I could do my own yearly taxes and understand the tax laws and how to best file the return. I was young, in good health and life was good.

Life is still good, but much more complicated. I surrendered trying to deal with ever-changing tax laws and sorting it all out with my activities, so I have a professional handling my taxes. I have a trusted and excellent mechanic that looks after and maintains our vehicles, and as my health and fitness become more of an issue with my advanced age, a battery of doctors and specialists doing their thing to help keep me upright. Life is a bit more complicated.

