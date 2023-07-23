If we are not careful with our small towns in Florida, we might see our main highways turn into an aging Walmart and a line of broken, fluorescent signs. Who wants to live in a small town that looks like it is dying?

Walmart and the big box chain stores almost wiped out our small-town downtowns 40 years ago. While we have done a good job reviving most of our small-town downtowns in Florida, many of our main thoroughfares, like U.S. 17 or U.S. 27, look like we have no pride in our community. Our communities look like we are in a state of decay when a visitor drives these main roads.

