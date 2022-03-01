In the face of unfavorable odds and immense challenges, many leaders crack underneath the pressure and abandon their duties. Many choose to surrender and hand over all control, others flee without having to make a difficult decision.
In the face of a massive Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has and continues to make this unjustified attack his finest hour. Rather than immediately give in, President Zelensky traded in his suit and tie for a military uniform. He remains within the capital alongside his entire cabinet and has chosen to lead his people by example.
As he has publicly recognized, intel suggests that he is the number one target for an assassination and his family is target number two. Yet, he is continuously seen on the front lines and remains in the Ukrainian capital as it comes under siege. Even when given the option of evacuating through an American-led extraction, he simply replied by stating, “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.”
In turn, President Zelensky has led his nation into withstanding countless attacks from one of the most feared superpowers. The Ukrainian people have defended their nation with honor and have shown their willingness to fight valiantly. This includes the multi-millionaire and former boxer Vitali Klitschko, who could have easily left with his resources, but instead chose to defend his city and has been spotted carrying a machine gun around the city. In addition, the government announced that they had handed out approximately 18,000 firearms to civilians.
As of Sunday night, this defense has been decidedly successful. Numerous attempts by Russian forces to take Kiev and Kharkiv have resulted in the retreat of the invaders due to the massive amount of resistance from both the military and the citizens. In one instance, approaching Russian forces in Kiev were forced to turn around after citizens began shooting at them from their apartments and businesses. None of this could have been possible without the strong leadership exhibited by President Zelensky and his decision to allow the people to join the fight.
We are, of course, witnessing a historical moment for the geopolitical history of Europe, and we are witnessing the finest hour of President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. Through the unprecedented access to social media and other forms of communication, the world is able to see first-hand the efforts undertaken by the nation. Not only are they defending their homes and country, but they are defending the world from the threat Vladimir Putin has become. He has been forced to utilize more soldiers, more military vehicles, and more supplies than he could have possibly imagined going into this fight. These are all resources that could have been used on other nations that may not be able to put up such a strong fight.
Ironically, all he has managed to do is elevate the status of the nation of Ukraine. President Zelensky has become one of the strongest leaders in modern history. Alongside the 44 million people he is responsible for, President Zelensky has demonstrated the best of human character to the world. God bless the people of Ukraine and President Zelensky.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.