While our community deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, our thoughts and prayers go out to those on the coast who suffered from the direct landfall of Hurricane Ian and our neighboring Heartland counties.
Florida’s Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz visited Hardee and Desoto counties with Governor DeSantis and said, “It is imperative that we get kids back in school to return to normalcy so that we can get back to teaching and learning and get the community back in their regular routine.”
Our storm preparations began as Ian approached. I want to thank our Finance Department for expediting the payroll process to ensure our employees had access to their funds before the storm’s arrival. I also appreciate the efforts of our entire staff for securing our campuses as much as possible to brace for severe weather.
Once the storm moved past our area, school and district staff began immediately preparing to reopen, aligning with the state’s goal to get students back in classes as soon as possible.
Here in Highlands County, we opened our doors to students on Tuesday following the storm’s passing, returning children to learning and helping parents return to work, but only after tremendous effort from many individuals.
Thank you to Duke Energy, Glades Electric, and the thousands of line workers who came from locations all across the nation to help restore power in our state. I also want to commend the Emergency Operations Center and emergency staff who worked closely with the district as we prepared for the storm and during the actual event.
I want to acknowledge our school and district staff, who began preparing for reopening immediately after the storm had moved past our area. School and district administrators and staff, many of whom were themselves without power or water, inspected campuses as soon as it was safe to do so.
Our Facilities Department began assessing and prioritizing repairs, and worked diligently, even through the weekend, to complete the necessary repairs quickly. I also appreciate the work of our ABM custodial staff who worked many extra hours to clean and prepare schools to reopen.
Our Food and Nutrition Department personnel aided in reopening quickly by inspecting coolers and freezers, assessing damage, and moving frozen food from non-operational sites to sites with power to save our food supply. Over 12,000 children depend on us to provide two hot meals each day, and the work of Food and Nutrition staff was critical in the storm’s aftermath.
Our district heavily depends on internet access and WiFi connectivity to power our computer network and phone system. Our MIS Department staff traveled the county from school to school, inspecting and restoring connectivity and ensuring that all schools and the district office had internet service.
The Transportation Department staff returned to the roads the day after the hurricane to run bus routes and ensure that roads were safe and passable, that bus stops were reachable, and campus entrances were accessible. Transportation personnel also provided generator power to the Sparks Fuel Station in Sebring to ensure that first responders and emergency personnel had fuel.
Thank you to Sebring High School staff, who opened their gym and showers to out-of-county linemen working day and night diligently to restore power to our county. I was touched by the gesture of appreciation by kindergarten students at Park Elementary School who created and presented thank you cards to line workers visiting from the Carolinas.
School administrators and staff spent numerous hours cleaning rooms, clearing brush and limbs, and performing many other tasks preparing schools to welcome students back. Once school reopened, our Student Support Services staff spent time at each campus, assessing needs and providing resources to students and families that had been significantly impacted by the hurricane.
I am grateful for all of our outstanding School Board employees. Their selfless efforts, working tirelessly to return life to normal for our students, is a glimpse into their servant’s hearts. I extend my sincere appreciation to each and every one of them.
Finally, I want to thank those in the community who rallied around those most impacted by the storm. Civic groups, church groups, charitable organizations, government entities, and individuals stepped up in this time of need to aid those without food, water, or housing. These groups are vital in supporting students’ well-being and readiness to return to school.
Children are resilient, as is Highlands County. We have been through much together and have risen to the challenges each time. Please know that we, as a district, will continue to rise to the challenge and work to provide the students of the Highlands County School District with a solid educational foundation.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of Highlands County School District.