Stopping for fuel, my dismay over the petroleum pricing was ameliorated by the presence of a delicate creature at the pump. Sure enough, this fancy dandy was surrounded by dozens of others clinging for dear life in the breezy conditions. While others around me were recoiling, and not just from the gas cost, I enjoyed watching her lacy wings being blown by the wind and her filaments dancing in the breeze.
The next day there was one on the door of my office building. Located nearby Lake Jackson, no doubt the Mayfly had hatched and been blown over to this location. Considering this beautiful insect had spent a year or so in our nearby water body as a nymph or naiad and had now begun its adult metamorphosis, I wished her well and stepped inside. Later when I returned, she had already left or perhaps had already perished.
With 600 species of mayflies in the United States, most live just a day or two and one species is documented to live just five minutes between final molt and mating. Considering their brief existence out of the watery world they have known, it really is quite remarkable to see a swarm of them covering a lakefront building or gas station.
Mayfly larvae can only survive in clear, clean water bodies so a bumper crop of these pesky bugs means our lake health is quite good. For this reason alone, may the sky be filled with flies. Perhaps if you’re fortunate enough to live on the lakefront and have the added hassle of sweeping up the remains, this will give you reason to smile while doing so? Females, living just mere moments, are pursued by males who only get maybe 48 hours to ensure that another generation progresses. When you consider females lay thousands of eggs, naiads are a great food source for all types of aquatic life and that’s a good thing if you enjoy fishing. Mayfly season offers a chance to trick the fish and maybe land a lunker if you have good fly-tying skills.
Did you know these are the only insects that shed or molt once they are winged adults? Next time you see them covering the exterior of a building or gas pump, take a closer look if you dare and see which are emerging from their filmy skins with clear, shiny wings. Leaving behind the old, they give us a good example of how to slip off into a bold new life.
This is why I cheer those years when they are like a carpet of trembling fairies clutching onto whatever they can hold. Until they proceed through their final molt and fly off to mate and lay eggs, they are somewhat helpless. Maybe this will help reduce the ick factor next time you reach for a door handle or gas nozzle covered by their tiny bodies. If not, rest in the knowledge that it’s a brief season until they “disappear” from our view and are quickly forgotten by all but those of us who anticipate the cycles of nature and anxiously await the next wave of wonder.