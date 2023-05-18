Stopping for fuel, my dismay over the petroleum pricing was ameliorated by the presence of a delicate creature at the pump. Sure enough, this fancy dandy was surrounded by dozens of others clinging for dear life in the breezy conditions. While others around me were recoiling, and not just from the gas cost, I enjoyed watching her lacy wings being blown by the wind and her filaments dancing in the breeze.

The next day there was one on the door of my office building. Located nearby Lake Jackson, no doubt the Mayfly had hatched and been blown over to this location. Considering this beautiful insect had spent a year or so in our nearby water body as a nymph or naiad and had now begun its adult metamorphosis, I wished her well and stepped inside. Later when I returned, she had already left or perhaps had already perished.

