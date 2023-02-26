Reader G writes, “David, in your column comparing Democrat-led states to Republican-led states, you cherry-picked on a data point, 2022 job creation in each state, to try and fool everyone that government regulation and taxes don’t matter. Seriously, next, you are going to tell us Bernie Sanders had been right all along. Let’s all move to Denmark.”

Thanks, G. I’ve never been to Denmark. I don’t know what it would be like to live there compared to the U.S.A., but gosh, let’s take a road trip and find out.

Recommended for you