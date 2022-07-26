Despite buying and reading at least 30 books on how to write a memoir, I still have not done it. Even though I kept urging you, I was dragging my feet. I was beginning to feel like a fraud. Determined to get started, I bought a subscription to the Storyworth Company. Eight weeks in, I still had not produced a single page, while my friend Bob has almost finished his.
Well, Honey, we just don’t know what we’ve been missing. This company really makes it simple. Frequently they offer $10 off their regular $100 price for putting a year’s worth of your stories (up to 400 pages) along with photos, in a hard-covered book. Nobody is going to nag you to write any more than you want to but they will nudge you along with helpful suggestions. In the end, though, this is really your book in your own words with no more or less than you want to share.
This hits all the right buttons for me. Maybe it would for you, too. Working at my own pace on only what I want to write about is very ‘freeing.’ Along the way, the expression ‘know thyself’ keeps coming back to me. It feels a little like therapy — and it’s a whole lot cheaper. I keep having what I call ‘Ah, ha moments.’ In the telling, you too may come to really understand yourself and others. Is this a bargain, or what?
One recent question is “Who are your favorite artists?” In the telling, I realized how art touches me and maybe even why some things touch me deeply and others not at all. Know thyself indeed. Just this past week, I saw what I can only describe as a ‘strange’ sculpture on a friend’s Facebook page and I was moved to sudden tears. Tears? What brought that on? Something resonated with me in a way I had never experienced before.
I have always loved art. Just as with books, visual art can take me away to a different place in time. I am drawn to water, beach scenes blue and green blending into aqua. I find it immensely calming. Monet’s Water Lilies, for example. I have a very hard time ‘shutting down my brain’ to calm myself enough to drift off to sleep. There’s probably a syndrome for that – a jumble of those 26 alphabetical letters that mean I am ‘challenged’ in some area of my life? Then again, aren’t we all?
I can’t do yoga, have no interest in meditation but I can look at a painting and feel as though I can walk into it, leaving ‘everything else’ behind. My mind ‘goes there.’ I have a Robert Butler scene he painted of Highlands Hammock here that has that effect on me. I can look at a painting by John Singer Sargeant and ‘feel’ the coral satin of a gown, run my fingers over the handmade lace.
I invite you to Google this very strange sculpture, a small version I was compelled to purchase. It is just a weary older man with a crumpled suitcase in hand. No, it is actually just part of a man – large pieces of him are missing. Very little remains. How can he still be alive? How can he put one foot in front of the other and move on? Why would he want to? The writer Cuniffe wrote of it, “Amazing piece of sculpture by the artist Frances Bruno Catalano, which symbolizes the vacuum created by being forced to leave your land, your life, your people ... for any reason.” Powerful symbolism, maybe it speaks differently to each viewer. I would so like to know if it touches you – and how.
“My people” came from Denmark, Norway, Germany, Austria at the turn of the century with little but the clothes on their backs. It was “I Remember Mama” all over again. Nobody famous, just ‘salt of the earth’ types – one an indentured servant for years to pay her way here. Growing up in foster care with nothing but my own birth certificate, I have now researched back to 1695. Much of the details were saved in old, battered leather suitcases, patina all but turned to dust and in steamer trunks from the old country.
Much like the man in the sculpture, most immigrants still arrive with almost nothing, forced to leave all they have ever known behind. Few of us have to research too far back in time until we come to this shared experience. It is how we choose to move forward which will define us. Tell their stories – and your own. Somebody will be glad you did.