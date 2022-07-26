Despite buying and reading at least 30 books on how to write a memoir, I still have not done it. Even though I kept urging you, I was dragging my feet. I was beginning to feel like a fraud. Determined to get started, I bought a subscription to the Storyworth Company. Eight weeks in, I still had not produced a single page, while my friend Bob has almost finished his.

Well, Honey, we just don’t know what we’ve been missing. This company really makes it simple. Frequently they offer $10 off their regular $100 price for putting a year’s worth of your stories (up to 400 pages) along with photos, in a hard-covered book. Nobody is going to nag you to write any more than you want to but they will nudge you along with helpful suggestions. In the end, though, this is really your book in your own words with no more or less than you want to share.

Recommended for you