The well-known singer Aaron Lewis has a new song on YouTube at https://m.youtube.com , “Everyone Talks to God”: “the praying man was saying, grace over a Tuesday blue-plate special when the man in the next booth said, ‘Don’t you watch TV? Don’t you know that God is a myth, hate to see you waste your breath ‘cause there ain’t no use talking to a ghost that doesn’t exist’. The praying man said Amen, looked down from his plate and said, ‘You may not talk to God right now but there’s gonna come a day’ cause when you’re a farmer in the field praying for rain or you curse him at the gravesite because he called a loved one’s name you can thank him, you can blame him, either way you’re gonna face him whether you believe in him or not ‘cause in the end everybody talks to God. The man in the booth grew quiet didn’t have a comeback.”
The Marxist Democrats, leftists and progressives are enemies of the United States. They took God out of the Democratic platform in 2008 and 2012, saying “some might find God offensive.” Still Biden continues to refer to God, saying “for God’s sake”, a woman has no say over her own body. Thousands of us can say we have no control over our own bodies. Hundreds of people lost jobs, businesses because they would not take a vaccine because Biden mandated it and children were not attending school.
The Marxists Dems had been incredibly successful for decades at keeping their colleagues and constituents loyal and complicit. They have achieved this through indoctrination by staffing our educational systems and media with extreme leftists. As a result, they have been able to hold on to power with shockingly ignorant representatives such as Pelosi, Schumer, pompous Barbara Boxer, and AOC. Regretfully, Republicans have been swampy and apathetic.
“Hillary Clinton authored her thesis on ‘Rules for Radicals’ in 1969 for Wesley University fulfilling a requirement for a bachelor of arts degree in the honors program. In 2016 Hillary called everyone that had voted for Trump to be designated to the “basket of deplorables.”
Because we voted for Donald Trump we are “deplorable,” but he brought attention to the Democrats indoctrination by singling out the media as fake news. We are not idiots, neither was Trump. He did not show his hand in lots of situations because it could compromise sensitive negotiations. He is far ahead of his opponents and keeps his intentions unknown until it benefits us. It is that uncertainty that drives his opponents, especially the fake news media crazy, and calls them “the enemy of the people”. Trump knows that and that is why he does it.
We deplorables need to be busy finding men and women to run for office who will make America first and make “America Great Again.”
Betty Hendsbee is a resident of Sebring.