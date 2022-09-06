The well-known singer Aaron Lewis has a new song on YouTube at https://m.youtube.com , “Everyone Talks to God”: “the praying man was saying, grace over a Tuesday blue-plate special when the man in the next booth said, ‘Don’t you watch TV? Don’t you know that God is a myth, hate to see you waste your breath ‘cause there ain’t no use talking to a ghost that doesn’t exist’. The praying man said Amen, looked down from his plate and said, ‘You may not talk to God right now but there’s gonna come a day’ cause when you’re a farmer in the field praying for rain or you curse him at the gravesite because he called a loved one’s name you can thank him, you can blame him, either way you’re gonna face him whether you believe in him or not ‘cause in the end everybody talks to God. The man in the booth grew quiet didn’t have a comeback.”

The Marxist Democrats, leftists and progressives are enemies of the United States. They took God out of the Democratic platform in 2008 and 2012, saying “some might find God offensive.” Still Biden continues to refer to God, saying “for God’s sake”, a woman has no say over her own body. Thousands of us can say we have no control over our own bodies. Hundreds of people lost jobs, businesses because they would not take a vaccine because Biden mandated it and children were not attending school.

