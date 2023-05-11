I suspect the flooding rains brought them out and got people talking. People talked about the monsters they had seen, and I remembered my first encounter with the enormous amphibians.
The football-sized critter sat in an aquarium at a Naples region nature center. I watched in awe as the docent fed it a bit of dog food from a long probe. Children marveled at its quick gulping of the morsel. Surely this was an anomaly. Toads do not grow to such epic proportions outside of captivity, or do they?
Years later I was leaving the downtown office after dark, and it was pouring. Long past sundown, I felt a bit uncertain cutting through the dark area between buildings all alone, so I tapped my flashlight app. As I proceeded through the deluge and into the small, wooded park, eyes glowed before me. Covering the pathway were humongous toads. Sitting in unison as though I was about to herd a flock of insects their way, they held their ground. Astonishingly, I picked my way through the amphibians as they didn’t even budge until I was directly upon them. Being cautious where I stepped, I didn’t dare step on one of these monsters. Soaked at this point, I didn’t bother getting photos in the dark, and I’m sorry to this day to have missed that image.
As time went by, I noticed them downtown randomly, but only after rainstorms and only near dark. I did see one once floating lazily in a fountain and hoped it had drowned, but it was only beating the heat on that afternoon. I later saw it feeding out of the pet food bowls left outside the doorway of a business. Was there a correlation between size and supplemental Meow Mix?
This musing was squashed by my finally seeing them in the “wild.” While staying in a south Florida campground, after dark I noticed a handful of these big boys hanging around like a small herd of panhandlers. Just a bit below the sugarcane fields, this location’s artificial lights drew them out of the wooded surroundings to feed on whatever bugs or smaller toads might show up.
Reminiscent of the Star Wars slug-like alien, Jabba the Hutt, these toads always remind me of that character. It must be the big white belly and how the wide mouth looks. Whether you call them cane toads, bufo frogs or Marine toads, these amphibians are monsters too. Eating anything – and I mean anything – that fits in their mouths, nothing eats them in return. Toxic to pets, the bufotoxin that oozes from their parotid glands is bad news and can be deadly within minutes of oral contact so be sure to keep an eye on your pets if you live in an area where these are becoming established. An invasive species, humane capture and disposal is warranted for those able to do so.
What to do if your dog tries to eat one of these bufo toads? Immediately rinse out the mouth, being cautious not to direct the flow of water into the pet’s throat, and then urgently meeting your veterinarian is in order. Don’t handle the toad yourself without using a plastic bag as a glove to grab it, then tie it shut and take it with you.