Last week I discussed the first few days of our Hawaiian vacation. We were gone for nearly two weeks so believe me when I say there is a lot to cover. And it’s a challenge, because the days tend to blur together, so my tale may not be chronological.
The ship itself was comfortable. Instead of assigning us to a dining table and time, the ship practiced what was referred to as “open dining.” That meant places included with our passage and were open when you were hungry, let you pick a spot to sit and enjoy your meal.
Cruise ships, at least in my experience, have good food. Don and I usually went to the buffet place for our onboard meals, and we quickly fell into a pattern. We would locate a table and I would guard it while Don got me coffee (breakfast) or juice (other meals). He would then load up his plate and when he got to the table it was my turn.
They had a variety of choices. I discovered their Eggs Benedict and had more of that than was good for me. Lunch and dinner varied depending on what was available. But both Don and I ate enough to gain more than a couple of pounds. It was worth it.
Three times we went to one of the specialty restaurants on board. This was part of a package we bought, and we quickly discovered that drinks other than water were not included. Fortunately, the water wasn’t Sebring water.
When not on the ship we went on excursions exploring the various islands. I hate to admit this, but in my opinion, Hawaii is prettier than Florida. The scenery is lush and we discovered a number of beautiful spots as we traveled. Our van would turn a corner and you’d suddenly see a waterfall as you passed by. Or maybe a brilliantly colored plant (I can’t remember all of them, but they were lovely).
One tour we did took a mildly comedic turn. In the middle of the tour we were served a picnic lunch at a couple of tables under a tree. All was well – until it started raining. We’d encountered rain several times on the trip but not during mealtime.
Fortunately, the guide had umbrellas ready to use and we managed to finish lunch with a minimum of sogginess. Everyone was a good sport about the weather and we just counted it as a part of the trip.
One challenge I faced was on our next to last stop before returning to Honolulu. The port was too small for the ship to dock, which meant to get to land you had to get on a smaller boat, called a “tender.” This meant you were on a vessel moving up and down in the water trying to step on another vessel moving up and down in the water.
I do not have good balance and doing this was the most terrifying thing about the trip. The crew was patient and understanding, and I managed to get on and off the thing without falling into the water, which says more about the expertise of the crew than my own skills.
We were on the ship seven days. One thing we did the day we got off the ship was visit the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Honolulu. We took a trip to the USS Arizona memorial, a place that was quiet and somber. Over 900 men are interred in the ship, which you can see a portion of through a hole above the ship.
We then got to the USS Missouri, where the Japanese surrender in 1944 took place. It was interesting if a little challenging since you had to climb quite a few steps to get to it and getting off from the ship took time for me. But if you have any interest in history, it’s a wonderful place to visit.
Aloha, Hawaii. You are beautiful and a wonderful place to visit. Maybe, someday, I’ll come back.