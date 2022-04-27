Regarding pet friendly shelters/pet shelters during hurricanes, etc.
Why is it that no one can seem to find a solution to the lack of adequate pet sheltering during hurricanes? I moved here in 2016, and, ever since, when it gets close to time for hurricane season to start, this subject keeps coming up because the year before shelter for pets was promised but, it never materializes, period. This is pitiful. I am sure that, with all the many, many mobile homes in this area, that there is great need for pets to have a shelter they can count on being placed in during these storms and, 20 slots in Animal Control is helpful but, hardly covers it. It is not just dogs but, also cats, the red-headed step children of the animal world in this country.
It seems like no one is thinking of it until that season comes around again. Six years should have been more than ample time to come up with a solution to this problem. It not only is placing animals at risk but, also places those who have animals at risk. People who have animals usually care enough about them to refuse to leave them inside a mobile home while they, themselves go skipping off to a hotel or shelter during the storm. Because of this, you have people staying with their animals inside a less than adequate shelter.
I know because I did it during Hurricane Irma. I watched while the roof of my porch flew off and did a cartwheel over the main roof, shearing off the top one-third of a tree and landing on the farthest edges of the property. One of my two cats pretended to be a cookie jar in the far corner of the kitchen counter, not moving for hours. Fortunately, everything turned out alright and my porch was rebuilt months later.
The following year, while another storm was approaching, I found a hotel that would take pets and went there for three days. That cost me $450. I live on social security. I read a story in the Highlands News Sun about a man who left in his car and stayed on the leeward side of a building in the parking lot of a hospital during the entire Irma thing. This is not how things should have to be done. Last year I talked to Scott, a groomer who had a cement block house where he groomed and boarded dogs. He agreed to take my new dog, who doesn’t get along with the cats. Sadly, he since has died and his place has closed down. Now, I am back in the same spot.
Someone needs to get off their tail end and actually solve this problem. That’s what people are elected to run towns for: to solve problems.
Dolores D’Errico is a resident of Sebring.