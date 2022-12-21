Well, we’ve come to the close of another year, for which I, for one, am grateful. The past three years have been quite eventful in the public health world, and we are hoping for a fresh start in the new year. Our New Year’s resolution in public health may be to just not have any new crises in 2023 and to focus on moving forward from COVID-19.

Throughout the year, each month brings new health observances and milestones. December is no different and seems to have more weeks and days dedicated to one celebration or another than most other months of the year. Of course, there are the health-related topics: Eat a Red Apple Day, World AIDS Day, National Influenza Vaccination Week, National Safe Toys and Gifts Month, and World AIDS/HIV Awareness Month, but my research has found other rather interesting celebrations, as well.

