Well, we’ve come to the close of another year, for which I, for one, am grateful. The past three years have been quite eventful in the public health world, and we are hoping for a fresh start in the new year. Our New Year’s resolution in public health may be to just not have any new crises in 2023 and to focus on moving forward from COVID-19.
Throughout the year, each month brings new health observances and milestones. December is no different and seems to have more weeks and days dedicated to one celebration or another than most other months of the year. Of course, there are the health-related topics: Eat a Red Apple Day, World AIDS Day, National Influenza Vaccination Week, National Safe Toys and Gifts Month, and World AIDS/HIV Awareness Month, but my research has found other rather interesting celebrations, as well.
Some of the observances in December are more idealistic or universal and certainly deserve to be celebrated: National Women Support Women Day, Special Education Day, World Pollution Prevention Day, International Day of People with Disabilities, World Wildlife Conservation Day, International Volunteer Day, National Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance, Nobel Prize Day, National Energy Conservation Day, National Wreaths Across America Day, National Call a Friend Day, and Universal Human Rights Month.
There are some fun-sounding observances, too, that many of us may not be as familiar with: National Mutt Day (for the dog lovers among us), National Green Bean Casserole Day (who knew?), National Cookie Day (yes!), Walt Disney Day (my daughter-in-law will love this), Gingerbread Decorating and Gingerbread House Days (yes, two separate days!), National Re-Gifting Day (does that mean it’s OK?), and National Chocolate Covered Anything Day (this should be a week, at least).
December brings some rather particular celebrations, too, that I’m sure are important but speak to a more specific audience: Global Fat Bike Day, National Sock Day (on the same day as) Wear Brown Shoes Day, National Llama Day (really?), Monkey Day (again, really?), National Lager, Sangria, and Champagne Days (for those so inclined), Dewey Decimal System Day (yes, there is a National Librarian Day in April), National Bouillabaisse Day (French fish stew?), Don’t Make Your Bed Day (which seems to assume everyone makes their bed in the first place), Mathematics Day (I will not tell my school-aged grandchildren about this one), Last Minute Shopper’s Day (a must!), National Fruitcake Day and Month (right up there with French fish stew), International Cello Day, Make Up Your Mind Day (related to Resolution Planning Day?), and National Tie Month (bowtie lovers rejoice!). It seems like a lot and some of it sounds a bit frivolous, I’ll admit, but the topics must be important to someone.
As we move into the new year, I will share some of the important health observances with you again and highlight how those topics relate to everyday life and the overall health of our communities. I’ll share any events related to the observances that you may want to be part of and share with others. We also hope to expand our community outreach and health education programs in the New Year, so I will share that with you, too.
We hope you will join us in celebrating health in the New Year and working to make all of Highlands County and the State of Florida better places to live, work, learn and play. Part of our mission at the Florida Department of Health is to “… protect, promote, and improve the health of all people …” and our vision is “To be the Healthiest State in the Nation”. Working together, we can make Highlands County part of that vision.
I will be off next week for the holiday but look forward to speaking with you again in January. Until then, may you enjoy a safe and healthy holiday with friends and family.
Information on observances for this article was found at December Holidays and Observances 2022 — December Calendar with Holidays (today.com).
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.