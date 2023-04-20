Last week I shared about getting through a bout of COVID. Negative for days, the cold and flu symptoms still lingered and apparently is part of this nasty viral illness. Infiltrating its way through all your bodily regions, its presence manifests in various means. Duly warned of how the exhaustion sticks around by others who had the unfortunate experience of catching this bug, I’ll attest to this outcome. Because of that weariness, not much has happened in my world lately.
Homebound and ill, I thankfully could communicate via text and calls until my voice gave out. My friends dropped soup and medication. This helped me avoid an even deeper sense of isolation. Reminiscent of early COVID days, not being with others wasn’t as difficult as it may seem because I just felt so badly. For days I just focused on getting by, but still learned some things.
While chicken soup is good for the soul, body and belly, if you don’t have a mom or grandmom to cook that up, takeout is an option. During my illness I discovered something even better though. Thai soup provided a savory, delightful vegetable-based broth I could actually still smell and taste. Accompanied by a sprinkling of spices, this flavorful concoction was a favorite of a friend who insisted it cures all things. Now my personal delight as well, it will be for anything that ails me and other times in between. I may have missed the opportunity to try this amazingly good soup if COVID hadn’t been the catalyst for our introduction. This was a win.
Another surprise was the soothing sweetness of honey. In my half century of living, I have never used much honey. Over those 10 days it became my throat soother and tea sweetener. While sick I discovered I really do like tea. As my coffee hobby soared, herbal tea fell out of my life. Solidly back once again, it was my main source of nutrition for the better part of a week. Lemon and honey, mint, and later sugarplum spice mixtures kept the cough eased and my throat soothed. Any caffeine headache I might have experienced from my lack of java was overshadowed by other symptoms, so I skirted that misery.
Other things I rediscovered included how television is still a miserable waste of my time. There were a few instances in the past when a series piqued my interest, but overall, TV isn’t on my list of enjoyable things. I tried to watch movies during my feverish evenings but couldn’t get past the first 10 minutes or so of most. I even tried a foreign film to see if I could recall my French language studies but struggled too much trying to navigate the subtitle menu. Instead, an ongoing loop of realty reruns highlighted the absurdity of $15-million apartments. Laughing over my sluggish mental state, I tried to figure out just how many feet high in the air a 44-story penthouse sits, but never quite got there.
Hopefully, my mind will snap back to its former state of alertness as life rapidly ramps back up once again. I’ll be thankful to have more to do and hope also for the energy to do it.