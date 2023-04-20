Last week I shared about getting through a bout of COVID. Negative for days, the cold and flu symptoms still lingered and apparently is part of this nasty viral illness. Infiltrating its way through all your bodily regions, its presence manifests in various means. Duly warned of how the exhaustion sticks around by others who had the unfortunate experience of catching this bug, I’ll attest to this outcome. Because of that weariness, not much has happened in my world lately.

Homebound and ill, I thankfully could communicate via text and calls until my voice gave out. My friends dropped soup and medication. This helped me avoid an even deeper sense of isolation. Reminiscent of early COVID days, not being with others wasn’t as difficult as it may seem because I just felt so badly. For days I just focused on getting by, but still learned some things.

