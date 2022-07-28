For number crunchers, July’s second week offered eyepopping data.

To begin with, the consumer price index shot up to 9.1% year-over-year, the highest spike in four decades. Truth be told, consumers may be taking a bigger than 9.1% hit. The consumer price index is a controversial index which many economists insist is manipulated to reflect fewer alarming price increases and, conversely, a stronger GDP. Taken together, those two variables, massaged favorably, help to keep a lid on investor panic, and to underpay on cost-of-living increases for Social Security recipients.

