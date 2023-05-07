Visit Sebring/the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is pleased to announce that six local museums will participate in this year’s International Museum Day (IMD) with special docent-led tours, receptions, presentations, art exhibits, raffles, free admission, and extended hours scheduled to occur on or around May 18.

The purpose of IMD is to raise awareness that museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among peoples. Today, more than 37,000 museums in 158 countries participated with special events and activities.

