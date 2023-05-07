Visit Sebring/the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is pleased to announce that six local museums will participate in this year’s International Museum Day (IMD) with special docent-led tours, receptions, presentations, art exhibits, raffles, free admission, and extended hours scheduled to occur on or around May 18.
The purpose of IMD is to raise awareness that museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among peoples. Today, more than 37,000 museums in 158 countries participated with special events and activities.
This year’s IMD theme is Museums, Sustainability and Well-Being. Museums are key contributors to the well-being and to the sustainable development of our communities. As trusted institutions and important threads in our shared social fabric, they are uniquely placed to create a cascading effect to foster positive change. There are many ways in which museums can contribute to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals: from supporting climate action and fostering inclusivity, to tackling social isolation and improving mental health.
Museums participating in International Museum Day are:
• Children’s Museum of the Highlands
• Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum
• Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum
• Military Sea Services Museum
• Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC)
• Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center
Tourism Insights LuncheonEarlier this year, the TDC was awarded a $50,000 state grant to assist in identifying strategic opportunities and to create a plan for recreational facility enhancements and developments that will increase tourism to Highlands County while also benefiting county residents with additional recreational opportunities.
Many destinations are enhancing and/or building facilities that support tourism events on the weekends while serving as a community recreation asset during the week and we are interested in similar opportunities for Highlands County. The County will rely on results from this study to help determine facility specifications, ideal location(s), and what amenities we will need to offer so we can be competitive in attracting new events to the area during low tourism times of the year that will positively impact Highlands County’s local economy.
The results from this study will be announced on May 17 at the Highlands County Tourism Insights & Awards Luncheon. In addition to lunch, the program will include facility study presentations by the Huddle Up Group and Central Florida Regional Planning Council (CFRPC), the consultants hired to conduct the research. VISIT FLORIDA will also attend and provide a tourism marketing update from the state’s tourism agency. You must register for the luncheon to attend; seating will be limited. Ticket purchase and RSVP by May 10 is required to attend. RSVP online at TinyURL.com/Tourismlunch2023 or call the Sebring Chamber at (863) 385-8448.
Visit Sebring is the destination marketing organization managed by the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC). The TDC is funded by a Tourist Development Tax (TDT) on accommodations of less than six months. The TDC is not funded by Highlands County residents. The mission of the TDC is to contribute to a positive quality of life for the residents of Highlands County through destination promotion, tourism development, advocacy, and resource management – which are foundation pieces for future economic growth. For more information and a list of upcoming events, visit http://www.VisitSebring.com or find us on social media @VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing & public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.