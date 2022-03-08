In my youth I was not taught about having my fingernails painted, exfoliation or the weekly hair appointments. There was no time dedicated to those sorts of things because I really was not interested, and we couldn’t afford it. I did not want to hear about bras, shaving my legs, makeup, or hormones … not even a little bit. No chit-chat with my parents about which boy I liked, no shopping for clothes (because I hated and still hate shopping for clothes, besides, the clothes that Mama sewed were much better anyway).
What I did become very educated about in my youth was things like: acorns make a pretty big sound on a car’s roof when launched from the overhanging trees; I could rake our yard blindfolded; scraping the old paint from the wood window frames of every window in the house is a learning experience that feels a lot like punishment; laying in the road pretending to be dead WILL attract the buzzards flying above; being “your turn” to clean up the dog poo most of the time was just the way it was, and I could have a little fun with it … at brother’s expense; hanging your head out of the moving station wagon window makes for an opportunity to have it caught there by younger brother pushing up on the electric window button; running through the Australian pines by Fireman’s Field is not advisable at night because those stumps will stop your shins dead in their tracks; I’ll fight to the finish when attempting to retrieve a lost note, found by someone who was determined to show it to the secret crush I wrote about to my best friend; brother’s tricycle does not stop on a dime when speeding down the steep Badcock furniture ramp, in back of the old store downtown (but boy could he fly!).
I learned that it is possible to become friends, good friends, with the person who ran over me in his car as I walked my dog. Sun was just right in his eyes. I was just right on the road. Friends to this day. No harm done. No lawsuits filed.
I learned the hard way that it is much better to walk down First Presbyterian Church’s Sunday School Class steps instead of running, but hey, I got one heck of an arm cast out of it.
I learned that Miss Katie Monk always walked home with her sister and a load of groceries from Thriftway. She lived in my neighborhood, and always carried an umbrella … so I gave them rides home whenever I spotted them. I knew the old neighbors in the old neighborhood, and they were old to a pre-teen like me: The Wards, The Kelly brother and sister, The Grahams, Mr. Graybill, The Parkers, The Holtons, The Peeples. There were youngsters in the neighborhood who were my friends, but I always seemed to gravitate to the older generation. I wonder how many of my antics they caught a glimpse of, and how many times they shook their heads in wonder that I made it through those years alive?
I know you see yourselves in many of these musings. You were either an inside kid or you were an explorer with dirty feet and scraped knees. I was certainly the latter, as were my friends. Oh what fun! I hope these memories will trigger special childhood days for you.
You know, I still run around the living room chasing, or being chased by, my dog; I still sing like I’m on stage; still dance like I think I can really dance; still love to laugh and be silly. I’m turning 64 this year, and at times I don’t act a day over 14. I hope I always make my husband look at me like I’m crazy for the things that I say and do. Before I know it, I’ll be a memory, and I hope that memory makes at least a couple of people smile … or belly-laugh!
Ladonna Rodriguez is a Sebring resident and business owner.