I did not cry for my father when he died. He had been dead to me for decades by then.
I shed no tears when my parents divorced and my father deserted us but I missed him praising me with “You’re a good girl, Jane. You were always a good girl. You’ll always be Daddy’s little girl.” I was 8. And then he was gone, fading away for good. I grew up in foster care.
When I was 33, I got a call from a hospital that my father had had a stroke. At the door to his four-bed ward, I hung back, fearful I would not recognize him. Which one was he? My boyfriend stepped around me and walked straight to his bed. Afterward, George said, “It was easy. I could see you in him.” Even now I remember my surprise and discomfort. I did not want to be anything like either of my birth parents.
During the short time between that first stroke and the second, fatal one, I thought a lot about my parents. Mom’s family bitterly disapproved of Morgan ‘Pete’ Heede. He seemed the typical ‘square head,’ a heavy-drinking Norwegian. Soon after they eloped and she was disowned by her parents, Mom came to view him that way too. She was ashamed of this tall, gaunt, raw-boned man who made his living with his hands, an auto mechanic. Dad’s hands were never clean enough for her no matter how hard he scrubbed them. After a while, despairing of ever pleasing her, he stopped trying. His hands were always rough as sandpaper, black and grey-tinged, gouged with angry-looking red wounds. Some black grease remained forever beneath healed scars.
But there was magic in those hands, too. He could listen to a sick engine and immediately know what was ailing it. The kind of man who could fashion some small part from anything lying on his workbench and have that homemade part serve for the life of the engine. Dealerships kept firing him – always wanting him back because car owners demanded that ‘Pete Heede’ work on their cars. It wasn’t unusual to find distraught car owners tracking Dad down at home to beg him, “Just listen to it for a minute, Pete. Would ya? Those jerks down at the dealership ...” and, of course, he would.
My father never owned a new car. He always drove some ramblin’ wreck with a finely-tuned engine, some 20-year-old dented rust bucket, paint oxidized so you could not tell what color it had ever been, dashboard shredded, dials missing. The upholstery felt like a hairbrush against bare, sunburned legs as we slid across the seats for one of his infrequent Sunday visitations. Radios never worked. Instead we sang at the top of our lungs as we careened around each of the circles carrying us east, to Grandma Heede’s house in downtown Hollywood.
I ached for those long-gone carefree days with him as I watched his life slip away. I dreaded going to his place to get items he needed. It felt so invasive going through a near-stranger’s belongings. My first trip there, I found the small, concrete block building and let myself into the single room of what looked like a one-car converted garage. The only window, which was in the bathroom, was tiny, fly-specked, dust-covered. Inching along through the gloom toward the bathroom window, I felt something crunching like broken twigs under my feet. My foot hit something metallic, which ricocheted across the concrete floor and crashed into other metal objects.
I switched on the bathroom light and turned to look back toward the way I had come. The floor was completely brown and shiny – a solid, wall-to-wall sea of dead roaches, spent bug spray cans all over the floor. My father lay on that floor surrounded by these live bugs until a neighbor found him and called an ambulance. This friend set off all those cans of bug spray as he locked Dad’s place.
Years after Dad died, I came upon an old car broken down on the side of the road. An elderly man stood in the summer heat mopping his brow, watching cars hopefully as they came toward him and then speeded up to rush past him. His tiny wife sat barely visible behind the steering wheel fanning herself with one of those paddle-shaped flat fans they used to give out at funerals. As I debated what to do, I went past him too, made a U-turn, and pulled up behind this ancient Cadillac with the big fins and a New York license plate. His look of relief and gratitude was heart wrenching.
I drove them to a gas station, got them something cold to drink , gave him change to made calls. He kept admiring my car, running a hand over the seats, making conversation, saying , “Nice car, nice car. New, right? I never had a new car.” He mopped his face with a grey-tinged handkerchief. We made conversation sitting in my car waiting for help to arrive while his exhausted wife dozed in my back seat.
When it took two attempts to get my own car restarted, he said, “ Sounds like a dirty carburetor” and then added quickly, “ ... If you’ll pardon me for saying so. Wife says I shouldn’t say things like that. Mind my own business.” I assured him it was quite OK and that I appreciated his free advice and would take it. After a few moments of silence, he continued, “I used to be a mechanic, a long time ago. Been retired for years.” I looked at the man more closely. His hands were covered with long-healed cuts and gouges, tinged black and grey here and there under his weathered skin. As I got ready to leave, he thanked me yet again, searching for the right words. Then he said, “Nobody stopped to help me but you. You’re a good ... ah ... you’re a good girl.”
Back home, I parked in my driveway for a while as hot tears ran down my face. Finally, I cried for my father.
