Looking over my columns for this year, I noticed that I didn’t appear to mark a certain milestone. That surprised me because it’s been on my mind a lot.
You see, on June 28th – I think it was the 28th – in 1998 my very first column appeared in the paper. If you do the math, that means the column has been running for twenty-five years.
That is a lot of years. And a lot of columns. I haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact number because there were weeks without a column sprinkled throughout those years. But a friend of mine and I calculated it was over 1,200.
I have loved doing the column in all this time. It’s been an opportunity to reach out to other people with my words. Whether I went totally serious or totally wacky I knew I could send a column into the world and someone, somewhere, might enjoy it.
Twenty-five years is a special anniversary. Not everything manages to last that long. The column has survived my highs and my lows, my struggles and my triumphs. I’ve written in a number of places besides my home office, including airports, hotel rooms, and – at least once – a hospital room.
I’ve written when I’ve felt great, when I’ve been ill, and when I’ve been what I refer to as “crying tired.” I have mostly managed to hit my deadlines even if it took sheer force of will. While I know that I have the option of skipping a week or more if necessary, it’s a card I don’t often play. That’s why there’s over 1,200 columns.
I wanted to do something special for this year. I decided that I would publish a collection of 100 of my favorite columns. They would cover a variety of topics and have at least one column from every year.
Then I decided to launch it using Kickstarter.
What is Kickstarter, you ask? It’s a platform one can use to crowdfund their project. As thy say in their mission statement, their goal is “… to help bring creative projects to life.” They do this by having a structure that an independent artist can use to launch a project and ask for help in making it a reality.
This is done by pledging funds. Projects have reward levels that people can pledge to get a product. For example, my project gives people an opportunity to get an eBook copy of my column collection, or even a signed paperback copy if they choose.
There is a goal that must be hit for the project to fund. If the goal isn’t met, no money is given to the artist. Of course, I’m hoping to find it so that I can go ahead and get this collection out into people’s hot little hands.
I’ve been blessed with help putting together this project. Two friends of mine, Bonnie and Thorn, helped with the cover and graphics for the Kickstarter. Friend and youth minister Dustin helped me create a video for the project that doesn’t make me cringe. Others have given helpful input on the project.
Wish me luck. And thank you for sticking with me over these years.