The day after I got home from the Shore Leave convention, I woke up with a scratchy throat. Not long after that, I started coughing.
At first, I put it down to what is known as “con crud,” a condition that often crops up after attending a convention of some kind. You’re exposed to a number of people and their germs and so the chances of bringing home a friend are higher.
Of course, these days one must take another possibility into consideration – COVID. I didn’t really want it to be that, so for a couple of days I allowed myself to be in a state of denial. Don hadn’t tested me yet, saying my symptoms didn’t warrant it, so I crossed my fingers and prayed.
Thursday morning, my cough turned raspy. This motivated Don to test me. We sat in the dining room while he used a home test to swab my nose (an uncomfortable thing) and set up the test.
The test said we needed to wait up to 15 minutes for the results.
This was not welcome news. I could have lived out my life without personally encountering COVID and died happy. Unfortunately, that was not meant to be.
I admit I’ve been lucky. While I have symptoms, they have not put me in the hospital. Being overweight means I could’ve been sicker than I am. As it is, it has felt for the most part like a bad head cold.
I also managed to keep my senses of taste and smell, for which I am grateful. One downside of keeping my sense of taste was a bad aftertaste courtesy of the Paxlovid I took as part of my COVID meds.
I find myself frequently checking on my sense of taste, just to make sure it’s still intact. This often involved chocolate since I also felt miserable and wanted comfort food. So far, so good.
My symptoms have been a cough, some congestion, and a lingering fatigue. I’ve done my best to stay away from others, masking when I’ve had no choice but to be out and about. For the most part, those instances have been few.
The fatigue is annoying. There have been times I’ve been too tired to play a video game, which doesn’t’ require that much effort. Naps are my friend, and I’ve been trying to take advantage of times to rest.
People have been kind, calling, messaging, and otherwise checking on me. I haven’t wanted to expose anyone to this, so I haven’t taken anyone up on offers to help. But it’s nice to know that people wish me well.
So, what would I say I’d take away from this experience?
One, COVID isn’t going away. I’ve heard from some that everyone will eventually come down with it. We may have to learn to live with it, like flu or a cold.
Two, it’s no fun. It has been a long time since I felt this sick. I don’t like this feeling. I will be glad when I’m over this.
On the other hand, my symptoms, while annoying, don’t have me in a hospital on a ventilator. “It could be worse” is definitely true in my case.
Hopefully, by next week, I’ll be over this and back to normal. In the meantime, it’s time to check my sense of taste again. Anyone have some chocolate?