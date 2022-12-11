Christmas trauma is very much a real thing. We can experience psychological trauma when we face a stressful situation, and Christmas can indeed be very stressful.
For those who have the resources, families and friends to celebrate with, Christmas is usually the time to enjoy holiday foods, shop for gifts, and decorate for festivities. But, for over half of the families in our nation, Christmas is a struggle ... especially financially.
Putting on a holiday feast is not cheap, traveling to see family is expensive, and getting presents for children has become a stomach-turner with society’s “must have” gifts including the latest electronics, brand name clothing, and the trendiest items of the year. Yes, we have indeed lost the real meaning of this holiday, but it is we who are the creators of our own society; we are setting ourselves and each other up for experiencing trauma on a holiday that should be all about love, acceptance, healing and renewed strength.
The idea of how we should celebrate Christmas has become part of our culture, routine and expectation, and it has turned out to be a very stressful event. On a national level, one in five children will not be getting a Christmas gift this year because their parents cannot afford it. One in 10 families right now cannot cover their normal food costs and utility bills so there will be no special holiday foods, maybe not even a hot meal on Christmas day.
Sure, it’s easy to tell someone that “Christmas is not about the gifts,” that “Holiday food is not needed,” or that “You should be blessed for what you have.” Let’s be honest: These are things we say to get out of feeling guilty, excuses to get off easy from a complicated situation that we do not want to get involved in because sharing the hardships and stress of another is difficult. It can in itself be traumatizing. However, there is something we can all do for someone else. We can all show compassion, listen and lend a hand with what we can.
If someone needs a little bit of help with food, see what you have that you can share. Ask your friends and neighbors to donate, help research foodbanks, or search the internet for other food-related programs, and contact local churches. If a family cannot afford gifts for their children, how about you ask your family and friends to help do a toy drive or sponsor a child? The more people we involve, the bigger impact we can have. It’s amazing the things that can happen if we just step up and help.
For most people, there will be a time in our lives when we have to ask for help with something. How do you wish people would react to you? How would you feel if you were the parent that couldn’t afford Christmas gifts for your children, knowing that your children will be going back to school after the holiday break and have their peers ask how their Christmas was? Now, what would your children instead say if someone had showed them compassion, listened and lent a hand?
My wish for this Christmas is that we all do what we can to help and serve others and share the more Christian message behind Christmas: love, acceptance, healing and renewed strength; things that build resilience and prevent trauma.
Anna M. Richard is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.