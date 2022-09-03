After watching a discussion about our current affordable housing crisis, I decided to update my list of myths about affordable housing.

1) Myth: Reducing housing costs is the key to solving our affordable housing problem. This is partially true, but the paramount problem is an imbalance between cost and income. If we resolve our income maldistribution, we will have solved our affordable housing problem. Until then, we must provide subsidies to households with lower incomes.

