After watching a discussion about our current affordable housing crisis, I decided to update my list of myths about affordable housing.
1) Myth: Reducing housing costs is the key to solving our affordable housing problem. This is partially true, but the paramount problem is an imbalance between cost and income. If we resolve our income maldistribution, we will have solved our affordable housing problem. Until then, we must provide subsidies to households with lower incomes.
2) Myth: The largest housing subsidies go to the poorest Americans. In 2019, the federal government spent $53 billion on housing assistance for lower- income households. Meanwhile, the largest housing subsidy, the IRS mortgage interest deduction, which primarily benefits higher-income households, cost the government about $70 billion.
3) Myth: Rent control is the answer. Rent control is an ineffective housing policy. In the long term, if investors believe that they cannot earn a sufficient return on their investment, they will not invest in rental housing.
4) Myth: The housing crisis could be solved if government stepped aside and let the private sector take over. The private sector, operating within the constraints of our economic system, got us to where we are today. The grand experiment seeking more private sector involvement was the Section 8 voucher program Richard Nixon proposed in 1972. He believed that if effective demand could be created with vouchers, builders would respond by building more units. The plan failed because our government did not fund enough vouchers to create effective demand. Today, Highlands County has only 46 vouchers available, and there is a 3-year waiting list.
5) Myth: The homeowner’s insurance crisis is not a crisis. That may be true in other states, but costs in Florida have skyrocketed. In 2019, homeowners in Florida paid an average premium of $1,988. In 2022, the average is $4,231, triple the national average. Most mortgage lenders require insurance. Concerned? Google “Joe Petrelli president Demotech” and ask the politicians you elected to state offices to take a break from culture wars and address real problems.
6) Myth: Housing is an important path to wealth generation. That is true for white homeowners. It is less true for African Americans, who still suffer from the 1960s redlining by our government. And it is absolutely false if you are a tenant or own a mobile home, which depreciates like a car.
7) Myth: Zoning boards are always bad news for affordable housing. This is often true, but some enlightened zoning boards use inclusionary zoning effectively. Inclusionary zoning usually requires that developments over certain sizes include a percentage of affordable housing.
8) Myth: Impact fees are good for housing affordability. The problem with impact fees is that they are often designed to be regressive when the same fee is applied to a modest house or a mansion.
9) Myth: The solution is tiny houses. Perhaps for some homeless people. Tiny houses are better than tents. Structurally, manufactured houses are better than mobile homes. And in Florida, with hurricanes, block is better than frame, and insulated concrete block construction will survive better than all others.
James Upchurch is a Sebring resident.