With a dingo in the house, there is always action. Whether she’s barking at the mail carrier, delivery driver or other dogs, she ensures a hearty hello is heard by all. Her howl like that of a klaxon horn, she is always up for a little noise.
Then there’s her chasing of the cats as they work through their nighttime zoomies. Not quite able to turn sharply, I watched her spin across the tile as all four feet gave out from under her. Sure enough, her feet fluff had turned her paws into slippers. Trimming dog foot fur is an ordeal. Sensing this scissoring activity as a hair too close to her least favorite thing in the world, the dog loses her cool. Her fear is that toenails are next. I braced myself. Her nails too long, I began to prepare.
There must have been some sort of poor puppyhood experience with nail trimming because this dog responds as though it is a mortal wounding. We don’t clip her talons as that was an immediate no the first few times we tried over a decade ago. Having a dog with sharply trimmed toes climbing over you as she thrashes to escape was incredibly painful-for us. Scratched and sliced, we moved to a different option.
Purchasing a Dremel tool for toenails, this battery-operated wonder boasted quiet operation and less toenail trauma. Apparently, Sadie Girl did not peruse the packaging promises because she reacted as expected. Completely crazed the moment the machine spun to life, it was all hands on deck, er, dog, to try and get a foot done. When my gal was home, she’d handle this chore and did a fine job of keeping the trimming drama to a minimum. Now, however, it is a different story.
As the dog snored later in the day, I checked my batteries and stealthily moved in for the trim. I slid down next to her cushioned dog couch and rubbed a foot. Carefully I held a toe and slid the dial. Spinning to life, the dog reacted in similar fashion to the machine. Both on high revolution, I managed to get a couple rear toes done as the dingo freaked out.
With praise, prayers and plenty of treats, I moved to a front foot. For whatever reason this is the crazy button. I soothed and explained, barely tapping the device on her toenail. As she snacked, I pressed harder and got two toes done before she needed a moment to flip out. I let her and then wooed her back to repeat the process. Over the course of an afternoon, she and I managed to see our way to trimmed feet.
Thankfully the chore is over for another month, and I count it a win. While you might be able to teach an old dog new tricks, trimming those nails is like getting licked.