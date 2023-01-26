With a dingo in the house, there is always action. Whether she’s barking at the mail carrier, delivery driver or other dogs, she ensures a hearty hello is heard by all. Her howl like that of a klaxon horn, she is always up for a little noise.

Then there’s her chasing of the cats as they work through their nighttime zoomies. Not quite able to turn sharply, I watched her spin across the tile as all four feet gave out from under her. Sure enough, her feet fluff had turned her paws into slippers. Trimming dog foot fur is an ordeal. Sensing this scissoring activity as a hair too close to her least favorite thing in the world, the dog loses her cool. Her fear is that toenails are next. I braced myself. Her nails too long, I began to prepare.

