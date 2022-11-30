Today’s topic deals with an issue many of you may not know about. It may not impact someone you know or love. You may never have witnessed a person who is on drugs and in distress. I would dearly like that to be the case for everyone. Unfortunately, many people have friends or loved ones who are at risk of opioid overdose because of life choices they make. Some of you may work where the chance of witnessing this situation is high. Wouldn’t you want to help save a life if you could?

The Florida Department of Health announces steps to fight the current crisis in opioid overdoses in our state by providing free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits to anyone 18 years of age or older who needs them. The points of distribution for these lifesaving kits are the health departments located in each Florida county. This includes the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County, at our Sebring location. All you need to do is come in and request Naloxone. No appointment is necessary. There is no registration or form to fill out. You can have as many as you need. There is no charge.

