Today’s topic deals with an issue many of you may not know about. It may not impact someone you know or love. You may never have witnessed a person who is on drugs and in distress. I would dearly like that to be the case for everyone. Unfortunately, many people have friends or loved ones who are at risk of opioid overdose because of life choices they make. Some of you may work where the chance of witnessing this situation is high. Wouldn’t you want to help save a life if you could?
The Florida Department of Health announces steps to fight the current crisis in opioid overdoses in our state by providing free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits to anyone 18 years of age or older who needs them. The points of distribution for these lifesaving kits are the health departments located in each Florida county. This includes the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County, at our Sebring location. All you need to do is come in and request Naloxone. No appointment is necessary. There is no registration or form to fill out. You can have as many as you need. There is no charge.
All we ask is that you read the information included with each kit to make sure you can use it properly when every minute counts. These kits are designed to be used by those at risk of overdose, their family, friends, or anyone who may witness an overdose. You don’t have to be a health care professional or have one present. Naloxone is meant to restore breathing and consciousness within minutes for someone who may have experienced an ovedose while waiting for emergency help to arrive.
Opioid overdose deaths have risen dramatically over the past few years. According to data in FLHealth CHARTS, Highlands County has a rate of 50.9 per 100,000 population for drug poisoning deaths for the year 2020, which is more than double the rate from 2019 of 24.7 per 100,000 population. While the state rate has also increased, from 25.1 to 34.6 per 100,000 population over the same two years, this is less of an increase than that in Highlands County. This means that Highlands County holds the 13th worst record of overdose deaths in the state, with only 12 counties being higher.
Increasing access to this vital lifesaving medication is a joint effort of the health department and the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF). It is a key part of the state’s response to the opioid overdose crisis, especially in rural counties where access to health care may be limited. The DCF website offers information about their Overdose Prevention Program, or iSaveFL, and shares locations where Naloxone can be found in each community and resources on treatment, overdose education, and prevention.
The Florida Department of Health’s HEROS (Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support) program provides free Naloxone to emergency response agencies throughout the state. In addition, Governor Ron DeSantis this month launched the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program, the first of its kind in the nation, to provide care resources to those affected by substance use disorder.
Be part of the solution. Call or come by the health department for more information about Naloxone and how it can reduce the number of opioid overdoses in Highlands County and the state. The chance to save a life may come when and where you least expect it. Wouldn’t you want someone else to save that life that means so much to you, too? Having Naloxone and knowing how to use it will help you be ready.
More information and resources can be found at:
CORE | Florida Department of Health (floridahealth.gov)
Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support (HEROS) Program | Florida Department of Health (floridahealth.gov)
Deaths From Drug Poisoning — Florida Health CHARTS — Florida Department of Health | CHARTS (flhealthcharts.gov)
Overdose Data to Action | Florida Department of Health (floridahealth.gov)
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.