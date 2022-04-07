National Arbor Day, April 29, will soon be here.
Whenever I enjoy the summer shade of one of my gracious old trees or drink in the beauty of its branches budding with new leaves in the spring, I think of the unknown Someone who planted these trees many years ago and feel grateful. Whoever planted these trees probably knew that the full enjoyment of them would benefit others when the trees are mature, but they planted them anyway, a gift for future generations. Neighborhoods rise up where none were before, new roads are built, pollution and disease take its toll, and trees are sacrificed in the name of progress.
Besides their gift of beauty, which shouldn’t be underestimated, trees give off oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide, which is the opposite of humans’ respiration, making them our symbiotic partners in keeping the balance of elements in our atmosphere. Unfortunately, humans are many and increasing, but the number of trees is decreasing every moment, at the rate of 10 acres a minute around the world. What can we do? Plant trees, save trees, and nurture trees. Someone once said to me, “Aren’t people more important than trees? She didn’t get it. Yes people are important, and people need trees. Trees will survive without humans but humans cannot survive without trees.
Trees give off oxygen and moisture into the air which moderates the temperature of our air, land and water, cooling us in summer and warming us in winter. The moisture given off by trees accumulates in clouds and comes back as rain, reducing drought. Trees reduce energy use in our homes and businesses, saving us money. Trees absorb water, decreasing runoff, keeping our rivers and lakes clean for aquatic life to flourish and preventing fertile topsoil from washing into the sea.
The roots of trees filter water that ends up in our underground aquifers and make it safe for drinking. The roots of trees hold the earth together, preventing erosion and landslides. Trees provide vital habitat and food for wildlife (and us, too). Trees take up tons of carbon from the air thereby reducing pollution. Trees act as buffers that reduce noise from highways, industry, etc.
Trees do what it would take trillions of dollars for man to accomplish and they cost almost nothing.
I remember a sugar maple that was planted over 200 years before, on the side of a historic thoroughfare long before we became the residents living just to the back of it. It grew hundreds of thousands of leaves each year, lifting them up to the sun on enormous branches and shading several front yards as well as a huge portion of the street. When we came along it was dying. Pavement mostly surrounded it and prevented most of the rain water from reaching its roots.
And each fall the beautiful red-orange leaves were raked up neatly by all the neighbors instead of leaving them to replenish the soil as the cycle of nature requires. So, after many decades the soil was depleted of nutrients. One day a large branch fell and hit a school bus (empty, thankfully). Was this a call for help?
We had already lost over a dozen trees on our street, and not wanting to lose this friend who added so much to our lives, we started watering and feeding it regularly using rich compost on the lawns and curbside grass as far as its branches reached. And because of our efforts (I’d like to think), we enjoyed it for 20 years more until we moved away. Each year it gave the neighborhood a brilliant show of fall color as only a sugar maple can, and I hope it still is.
The amount of carbon removed from the air and the amount of oxygen replaced into the air by one huge old tree is remarkable (I don’t remember the numbers. But you can look it up on the internet). One fact I do remember is that planting 30 trees each year offsets the average American’s “carbon debt,”’ Which is the amount of carbon dioxide you produce each year from you, your car and your home. If you can’t plant 30 trees maybe you can plant a few and save a few others. Planting trees is a great way to honor someone and leave a legacy for future generations.