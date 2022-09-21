During the year, this column tries to share information on health issues that impact our county and all residents and visitors here. The Department of Health’s mission is to “protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida”, which includes all of you. And your families. Part of that mission is to help you understand some of the factors in our communities that may have an impact on overall health. Today I’d like to talk about the risks of childhood obesity and how they may impact the future health of residents in Highlands County.
For 2020, the most current year we have for these statistics, Florida Health CHARTS shows that 18.5% of middle school students and 16.5% of high school students in Highlands County are considered obese. For our elementary school children, the statistics come from annual school health assessments and show that, for 2021, 20.03% of those children screened are reported as overweight and 29.46% are reported as obese. For adults in Highlands County, Florida Health CHARTS reports that 35.7% are overweight and 28.4% are considered obese. These statistics are something we can all take action to improve.
Perhaps we should start by defining overweight and obesity. Body Mass Index, or BMI, is the accepted measure for weight standards. It is calculated by dividing the person’s weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters. Adult overweight is defined as a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25.0 to under 30.0. Adult obesity is defined as a BMI of 30.0 or higher and is further divided into categories based on higher levels, up to 40.0. Childhood weight status is defined as BMI-for-age because it considers other factors than just height and weight in the calculation, such as body composition and whether the child is a boy or girl. It is divided into percentile ranges that each child falls into after taking all factors into account.
For example, Growth Charts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are used to measure size and growth patterns for children and teens in the United States. That data is then used to determine where each child falls in percentiles relative to all US children who were part of periodic national surveys. Children who fall into the 85th percentile of the Growth Chart are considered overweight and those who fall into the 95th percentile and higher are considered obese. Please understand that this is a very simplified explanation, and you should consult a health care provider for a complete understanding of how this relates to your child.
While it’s hard to be told that you, or your child, are considered overweight or obese, and even harder to take the steps needed to correct the issue, it’s one of the most important things you can do to improve your health and that of your family members, now and in the future. (I’m including myself in this group, as I am considered obese and recently took steps to lose weight, so this is a judgment-free zone!) There are many health professionals out there whose sole mission is to help people manage their weight and live healthier lives. If you do not have a regular health care provider, the Sebring health department does have primary care services where you can speak with someone about your concerns. Just call 863-382-6040 to make an appointment.
Another way in which the health department is working to address weight issues among children in Highlands County is through grant-funded projects. This year, there is a renewed focus on health equity and how we can better support that initiative in our communities. We have created a Health Equity Team at DOH-Highlands to help find creative ways to increase opportunities for health in those areas that are often left out.
One of our team members, Jason Wolfe, is a coach for his child’s athletic team. Jason pointed out that there are no lights at some of the fields the teams play and practice on. This means that there are limited opportunities for children to exercise during the winter months when sunlight ends early each day. Most parents don’t get off work early enough to take advantage of the daylight during these months, so lighting these fields would help increase the activity levels of children, and consequently their parents, during this time. Using the Health Equity grant funding we have been given, DOH-Highlands will work this year with our community partners to see if we can provide some type of lighting to make this better.
If you have any ideas on how we can best do this with limited funds, please feel free to share your thoughts with me. I can be reached at 863-382-7231 or by email at pamela.crain@flhealth.gov. Also, if you have other ideas about how we can use this funding to improve obesity rates in Highlands, and the health issues, such as diabetes, that can result, I am happy to speak with you.
We have all heard that it takes a village to raise a child. That is certainly more than true in rural areas with diverse populations and limited services. And there is surely more effort needed to raise a healthy child. So, let’s all work together to make a healthier future for our children and, ultimately, our county. I’m looking forward to hearing from you.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.