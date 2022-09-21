During the year, this column tries to share information on health issues that impact our county and all residents and visitors here. The Department of Health’s mission is to “protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida”, which includes all of you. And your families. Part of that mission is to help you understand some of the factors in our communities that may have an impact on overall health. Today I’d like to talk about the risks of childhood obesity and how they may impact the future health of residents in Highlands County.

For 2020, the most current year we have for these statistics, Florida Health CHARTS shows that 18.5% of middle school students and 16.5% of high school students in Highlands County are considered obese. For our elementary school children, the statistics come from annual school health assessments and show that, for 2021, 20.03% of those children screened are reported as overweight and 29.46% are reported as obese. For adults in Highlands County, Florida Health CHARTS reports that 35.7% are overweight and 28.4% are considered obese. These statistics are something we can all take action to improve.

