Today I want to talk about diabetes. Data from the American Diabetes Association shows that 37 million Americans have diabetes and 1 in 5 of them don’t know it. That same data shows that 96 million Americans have prediabetes, which is an increase of 8 million people in just the three years since the last tally in 2019. Combined, these figures tell us that about 40% of the almost 333 million people in the United States have either diabetes or prediabetes. I must admit this number shocked me.

Generally speaking, having diabetes means that the body has trouble producing and using the hormone insulin. Insulin is produced in the pancreas and used during normal body functions to break down sugars from the food you eat into energy your cells can use. When you have diabetes, your body either cannot make enough insulin or can’t use the insulin you do make well enough to control blood sugar levels. This causes increased levels of sugar in the blood and urine. Diabetes has several forms: Type I, Type II, and gestational (pregnancy). There is also a condition known as prediabetes.

