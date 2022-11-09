Today I want to talk about diabetes. Data from the American Diabetes Association shows that 37 million Americans have diabetes and 1 in 5 of them don’t know it. That same data shows that 96 million Americans have prediabetes, which is an increase of 8 million people in just the three years since the last tally in 2019. Combined, these figures tell us that about 40% of the almost 333 million people in the United States have either diabetes or prediabetes. I must admit this number shocked me.
Generally speaking, having diabetes means that the body has trouble producing and using the hormone insulin. Insulin is produced in the pancreas and used during normal body functions to break down sugars from the food you eat into energy your cells can use. When you have diabetes, your body either cannot make enough insulin or can’t use the insulin you do make well enough to control blood sugar levels. This causes increased levels of sugar in the blood and urine. Diabetes has several forms: Type I, Type II, and gestational (pregnancy). There is also a condition known as prediabetes.
Type I diabetes usually occurs in younger people and is a life-long chronic condition. This type of diabetes is an autoimmune disorder where antibodies attack the pancreas and make it unable to make insulin. People with Type I diabetes need insulin injections to regulate blood sugar and must constantly monitor their glucose levels to stay healthy.
Type II diabetes, which most often affects people middle-aged or older, usually develops over time and may be caused by genetics or sedentary lifestyles. Being overweight, a lack of exercise, and/or an unhealthy diet are factors. It can also be caused by decreased pancreas function or the body’s resistance to the insulin that is produced. The good news is that Type II diabetes can be managed, and even prevented, through diet, exercise, and medications designed to avoid the need for insulin injections.
Gestational diabetes happens to almost 10% of pregnant women in the U.S. The cause is not known, but health care providers can help women create a plan to manage their diabetes with diet and exercise throughout the pregnancy. Early detection is key and working with your health care team can ensure a healthy pregnancy.
Prediabetes means your body is trying to tell you to pay attention before you develop full diabetes, but you have to know the signs. Symptoms of both Type I and Type II diabetes are similar: frequent urination, increased thirst, excessive hunger, fatigue, blurred vision, and weight loss. Type I diabetes also may have the symptom of slow-healing wounds, while Type II diabetes may cause tingling, pain, or numbness in the hands or feet. Please make an appointment to see your health care provider if you have any of these symptoms that are not explained by other known conditions.
As with everything health-related, it is so very important to speak with your health care provider about any concerns you may have, even if they seem silly or minor. Ask questions. Be your own best health care advocate. Diabetes can be a comorbidity that adds complications to other health concerns, such as heart disease, so identifying it early is important. If you don’t have a health care provider, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County offers primary care services. You can make an appointment with one of our providers by calling 863-386-6040. If there are concerns about costs, we do take most insurance plans, including Medicaid, and have a sliding fee scale for those who qualify.
We also offer free Diabetes Self-Management Education classes to anyone who may need help understanding how to manage or prevent diabetes in themselves or a loved-one. We accept referrals from any Highlands County health-care provider who may want their clients to attend our class. Again, classes are free and offered in both Spanish and English, at locations convenient to clients.
Diabetes touches many of our lives in different ways. You may have a friend or family member who deals with this disease, or you may be personally impacted. Either way, it’s important that we all understand how to support those we love or how to help ourselves. More information about diabetes care and diagnosis can be found on the Florida Department of Health website at https://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-condition/diabetes/index.html and through the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.