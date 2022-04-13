April is a busy month in the public health world. It is chock full of health observances: National Public Health Week (April 4-10), Every Kid Healthy Week (April 25-29), Immunization Week (April 24-30), World Health Day (April 7), Alcohol Awareness Month and Autism Acceptance Month, among others. April is also National Minority Health Month.
National Minority Health Month began in 1915 as National Negro Health Week, established by Booker T. Washington. Congress later supported a resolution in 2002 that stated, “National Minority Health and Health Disparities Month should be established to promote educational efforts on the health problems currently facing minorities and other health disparity populations.” This resolution suggested that all health organizations design and conduct programs that focus on the health of minority populations and other groups where any type of health disparity exists.
Minority health and health equity are key platforms for the Florida Department of Health. We are committed to providing equitable healthcare for all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or ability to pay. Many of the marginalized populations in our communities are members of minority groups. Some of the identified barriers to better health for minority groups include lack of transportation for medical services, lack of health insurance, low income, illiteracy, distrust of healthcare and governmental systems, and poor English-language skills, both verbal and written.
That being said, let’s make sure we are all clear on what some of this means. First, marginalized populations are those that tend to be pushed to the side in our society. They are the ones most often forgotten because they do not have a primary voice or strong representation in our everyday interactions. These are also the people who tend to fall into the health disparity categories mentioned above: lack of transportation, illiteracy, low income, lack of English-language skills. Next, health disparities are defined as preventable health differences that are closely linked with social or economic disadvantage. The impact of these disparities reaches beyond individuals into their communities, their children, and the society in which they live. Health disparities may exist for generations and may be caused by health inequities, which are differences in how resources are shared among all groups. So, you can see how each of these things connects to the other in a cycle that needs to be broken. Only we, as an open, equitable community, can do that.
The theme for National Minority Health Month 2022 is “Give Your Community a Boost!,” which focuses on the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters as the strongest tools available to protect all people in our communities from this virus that has so changed our world. Data shows that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color, particularly Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, and American Indian or Alaska Native people. These groups have a higher risk of getting sick, developing more severe illness, and dying from COVID-19 than others.
DOH-Highlands continues to offer free vaccines and boosters to everyone in Highlands County at our Sebring location, 7205 South George Boulevard, along with free COVID-19 testing by NOMI Health in the front parking lot. As we move back to more normal operations, however, the walk-in vaccine service will transition to an appointment-only system on April 29th. Anyone who would like to make an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster can call 863-386-6040 and speak with a staff member.
On a side note, April is also National Humor Month. So, let’s all remember to smile through some of the more serious issues of the day and help ease the way for others who may cross our paths on their journey.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.