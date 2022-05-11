This week, May 8-14, is National Women’s Health Week. Coming right after Mother’s Day, this is an important time to not only celebrate the women who take care of all of us, but also to support them in taking better care of themselves. As a woman, mother, and grandmother, I understand all too well how easy it is to let our own needs go while focusing our energy and resources on those we love and care for.
Part of the message of Women’s Health Week is that taking care of yourself is essential to taking care others. Some ways to do that are:
• Continue to protect yourself from COVID-19. Get vaccinated and stay up to date on boosters. You can find locations for COVID-19 vaccinations at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/ and the most current information on COVID-19 at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/.
• Schedule your annual physical, screenings, and other health appointments, including dental…and keep them!
• Work to maintain a healthy weight. There are many programs out there to help with this if you need it, but talk to your doctor about what works best for you.
• Make a plan to get active and keep moving. Go for a walk. Resume activities that may have been interrupted by COVID-19. Play with your children or grandchildren. Maybe visit some of those beautiful parks in our area we talked about in an earlier article.
• Improve your eating habits by including well-balanced meals and snacks. A registered dietician can help you build an eating program that works well for your lifestyle and body.
• Practice self-care for your mental health. There are resources available through the SAMHSA National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357). This is a free, confidential, 24/7/365, bilingual (English and Spanish) referral and information service for anyone who needs help with mental and/or substance use disorders for themselves or family members.
• Build good sleeping habits by setting a routine for going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Try to get at least 7 hours of sleep daily. Talk to your doctor if you find it hard to sleep well to see if there are any health issues, such as sleep apnea, that may be preventing it.
• Find things that help you manage stress. Information on stress and anxiety can be found at https://www.nimh.nig.gov/health/publications/so-stress-out-fact-sheet.
I know that all sounds like a lot. Over the past two years, many of us have found that our lives have become more sedentary because of COVID-19. Now that we are cautiously moving into a more normal routine, perhaps we can start doing those activities we enjoyed again. For me, that means going dancing again and getting back to walking on a regular basis. How about you? Is there something you have missed doing?
Women are the ones who take care of us all. Moms, grandmas, aunties, sisters, best friends. Some are part of our family and others are family we have chosen or who have chosen us. Regardless, we would not be the people we are today without them. So, let’s encourage all the women in our lives to take time for themselves and make sure they know it’s OK to be a little “selfish” once in a while. In fact, help them do it. Offer to sit with the kids or go with them to an exercise class. Start a new interest, like bird watching or hiking our beautiful nature trails. Whatever you do, do it with a commitment to better health and sharing that better you with those you love.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.