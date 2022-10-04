A week ago, many of the lives of Floridians in south central Florida were changed forever. Hurricane Ian came slowly, ripping apart the west coast. When it hit Sebring, it had lost some of the destructive energy it had making landfall, but still much of our county had substantial damage. We fared much better than those on the coast.
We were glued to The Weather Channel and other local stations; Ian was slow moving and very large. It was said that it was like being stalked by a turtle. Then there was that awful emergency beep blasting on the TV warning about possible tornadoes. The track kept shifting east and south, bullseye, Sebring.
We at the Rousch House did what most do prior to a storm: cleared the yard, boarded windows, staged the generator, and laid in extra food and stocked the freezer. I prepped the gas grill and had extra propane. We prepared the best safe room to hide in from a tornado (Becky’s closet, which was cleaned out with a padded floor to sleep on). The dogs thought we made it especially for them. We were prepared, or so we thought.
As Wednesday moved on we watched Ian inch closer and closer. Late afternoon it made landfall, and it was dark by the time the outer bands of the storm came to Sebring. Monitoring our neighborhood Facebook page, we saw street after street lose power. Neighbors across the street went dark, and those behind us went dark, but we still had power. There was arching and pops and sparks showering the yard behind us, but we still had power. The sounds of the powerlines popping and transformers exploding added to the increasing howl of the winds. Our neighborhood was under attack by Ian.
At 7:55 p.m., we went dark. It was almost a relief. So, I went out in the wind and rain, I pulled the cord on the generator, and we had lights again. Most circuits were turned off except for lights, ceiling fans, and the new refrigerator that was a major upgrade to our kitchen. When we came back from Publix on Tuesday, we saw how much the freezer could hold. We were ready for the long haul.
The next morning, we discovered the freezer was not working, the ice maker was out, and the top of the refrigerator was getting warmer. Our unit was dead, a casualty of the power spikes and such, prior to the power going out. Grilling what was thawed, and having some ice brought over by our neighbors for our Yeti cooler, we moved on to the next challenge. We will work on getting the unit fixed and or replaced. A very minor issue compared to what many others are facing.
I am writing this article Friday, as new sounds are filling the air in the neighborhood. Generators and chainsaws are the sounds of the day. We occupy ourselves with raking and cleaning up the yard and bringing the branches, that once gave us shade, to the side of our street. There is also an increased level of mutual support and neighborhood conversations as we see each other on the street and compare notes and find out who needs help. I love our neighborhood, and in times like these, we know we are there for each other. Maybe this can continue at some level after the cleanup, when we go back to whatever is called normal.
We will know later in the weekend when we will go back to school. The aviation program buildings at the airport came through without damage, and damage at the airport was minimal. One of the two planes ferried from the coast and tied down on the ramp was torn from the tie-downs and flipped. Its future may be in aluminum beverage cans. Puff II is in a secure hangar, but I have not been out to tell her everything will be OK, although the sounds of the storm were scary.
The EAA pancake breakfast on Saturday Oct. 8, has been canceled. We lost some of the food in the freezers when the airport lost power and getting replacement items is a challenge. We will continue with a pancake breakfast and Young Eagle flights on Nov. 12. The monthly chapter meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, is also canceled. We regret the inconvenience, but many of us have many things to put back in order. Believe it or not, but there are some in the community that are regular attendees of the breakfast that do not read the paper, so please spread the word, if you know someone who attends, that we will skip Oct. 8 and continue Nov. 12.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.