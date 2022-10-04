A week ago, many of the lives of Floridians in south central Florida were changed forever. Hurricane Ian came slowly, ripping apart the west coast. When it hit Sebring, it had lost some of the destructive energy it had making landfall, but still much of our county had substantial damage. We fared much better than those on the coast.

We were glued to The Weather Channel and other local stations; Ian was slow moving and very large. It was said that it was like being stalked by a turtle. Then there was that awful emergency beep blasting on the TV warning about possible tornadoes. The track kept shifting east and south, bullseye, Sebring.

