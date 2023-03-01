Let me begin today’s article with some statistics for Highlands County:
• 169 residents died from tobacco-related cancers in 2021.
• 10 residents died from emphysema in 2021, which is six more than in 2020.
• 120 residents died from chronic lower respiratory disease (CLRD) in 2021
What do all these deaths have in common? Tobacco use or exposure would be my first thought. Of course, not everyone who smokes or vapes or is exposed to secondhand smoke will develop cancer or CLRD/COPD, or any of the other diseases that we now know are linked to tobacco use. But the chances are much, much higher. Quality of later life for tobacco users is often much less than those who do not use these products. As tobacco-related diseases hit, health is usually compromised and treatments for tobacco-related conditions can be costly and debilitating.
As we know from the past, adults set the example for the next generation. In Highlands County, 16.5% of adults self-identified as smokers in 2019. Of those, 57.6% report having tried to quit smoking at least once. In 2022, 16.1% of middle and high school students in Highlands County report having used some form of tobacco or vapor product in the past 30 days. I must admit to being shocked that these figures included middle school students, but the data is real.
Some of you may be part of these statistics or know others who are. Do you ever want to quit? Have you tried before? I know it’s hard to break habits, believe me. I don’t use tobacco products, but many people in my life have and do. Aside from the cost, the damage to one’s health is traumatic. Maybe that’s not so obvious now, but it will happen. Admittedly, there is little data about the health effects of vaping products, but there is also no evidence to support it being a healthier option. At the Florida Department of Health, we advocate for quitting if you do smoke and not starting if you don’t.
To help people who smoke and want to quit, DOH-Highlands now offers tobacco cessation tools to our clients. We have always given information to people about how to stop smoking, but now we can really offer something more tangible. We have patches. Clients who are seen at the health department as patients can get a two-week supply of nicotine patches to start their quit journey. As they come in for other appointments, they can request more patches to help them quit for good. We also refer clients to further services with our partners and QuitDoc.
If you are a smoker and would like to quit, please call us at 863-386-6040 for an appointment. Our team of highly trained and compassionate medical staff will be happy to help you start the process. And they will walk with you along the way, providing support and referrals to other services you may need. If we can reduce the percentage of adults who use tobacco products, we will have a good shot at reducing the percentage of children and teens who do, as well. Won’t you take the first step?
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.