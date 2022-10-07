Your power is out; daylight is breaking, and you get your first look at the damage the hurricane caused the night before. The view includes downed power lines, fallen trees, pools of water everywhere, shingles littering every yard, debris that was blown from who knows where and then there is …………….
Most of our readers know very little about the process to get that newspaper on the driveway. Frankly, they don’t and should not care about the labor; they care about the finished product. I am in my 40th year of the newspaper world and know the process well. I can tell you that it’s very different today than it was just 40 years ago – it’s even more complicated.
In our industry we understand consumers’ demands, both on the delivery and content aspects of the paper. We know if we miss a driveway on any day, we get the call. That call can range from very polite to very stern. Clients expect us to be there. On the editorial side, if we please every single reader, every single day … c’mon we all know that will never happen. We take the letters, we take the calls with differing opinions and, believe it or not, we try our best to discuss as many as we possibly can. The good news is we are an opinionated community, and we have passionate readers who care about everything in this community. We appreciate that as a newspaper.
As we all know, recently we had a hurricane come into Florida and wreak havoc on our coast. It then continued inland and did a number there as well. Unfortunately, our neck of the woods happened to be in its path. That storm wore out its welcome after an hour but decided to stay for what felt like all night. While we probably won’t ever know for sure, it is estimated that 90% of Highlands County was without power.
Yes, that included our office. While it is a complicated task to get a newspaper complete and delivered to our readers in normal times, you can only imagine the difficulties a newspaper faces during a weather event or another catastrophe.
Our people live, work and enjoy all of Highlands County like everyone else in this community. We are a bit different in times of crisis. Simply put, our philosophy is we don’t leave. We stay, figure out how to get it done and get our product to our readers. We do this because we care about our community and our readers, and our job is to inform them the best we can.
I will not bore you with all the issues we faced. I will tell you that it was not a normal process for us. We wrote stories and produced pages with a generator and 17 gallons of gas. We had a different printer on a couple of days as our normal press was out of commission due to flooding. We had our circulation director out finding the safest way to get product here from across the state. We had every single carrier, every single night after, struggling all day to find fuel to deliver.
I will tell you that your newspaper people who live in our community stayed with it. They put aside the damages, found a way to get to their assignments and we did not miss a delivery. We had several very nice emails from clients thanking us; a couple thought it was amazing to get done what we did. We thank you and for the brand-new subscriber we have because a carrier gave her a paper every single day when he did not have to, thank you for recognizing the effort.
So, if you are wondering why we did not assign someone to Facebook, I will tell you. First, I made that call. With 90% of our citizens without power I was not going to have editorial assign a person to the internet. We did not have the internet. Here was my thinking on that call, why waste an asset placing information on a source that only 10% of the people would see. Additionally, if people could use the internet, they were being fed information on how to get help, etc. Our fist and foremost task is to take care of our readers. We feel we did that, and I am proud of every single employee, carrier and our partners who worked with us to make sure we delivered. It was an awesome display of experience and we delivered. Thank you, Highlands News-Sun employees, carriers and all who partnered with us.
If you were fortunate enough to have power, it means you were either on generator or you did not lose power at your place. We are thankful for that and, if I may ask, if ever we have another event that requires our extraordinary efforts just to do our job, maybe you could lay off the complaining just a bit if we don’t have stuff on the internet right away. We are busy putting out a printed product to do our part.
Your power is out; daylight is breaking, and you get your first look at the damage the hurricane caused the night before. The view includes downed power lines, fallen trees, pools of water everywhere, shingles littering every yard, debris that was blown from who knows where and then there is a noise on your driveway or porch… a newspaper just landed there and will be your first glimpse at what is what beyond your neighborhood.