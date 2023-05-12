As you read this, the number nine is what many of us in the school district have on our minds. There are nine days of school left for this 2022-23 school year. For some teachers it is a welcome break, a chance to change gears and take a break. Others will be moving on to retirement or other adventures. When the last day comes for students on May 25th, there is still much to do for the teachers and staff.
Securing your classroom or lab for the summer. The process of checking out, turning in your keys, and making sure all the paperwork is complete for your programs. There is a checklist, and I went through it many times, and will do it again as we wrap up our aviation-engineering program for the summer. My tasks will go on for quite a while longer as configuring our aviation program and the engineering lab for the summer have their own special needs.
There is another aspect for teachers/administrators. Some of our students are moving on to another grade and will be leaving our classroom and maybe even our school. For others at the end of the 12th grade they will be moving to life in the “real world”. Hopefully, if we did our jobs with the students and parental involvement, they are prepared for the next step in life.
I have had the pleasure and honor to be a part of a program that has created options and opportunities for our students. A few weeks ago, I was chatting with a senior who has been in our program for four years. I asked her what she had planned next. Early on she had viewed the aviation track as her main focus, but after enrolling in the engineering program, she is headed in that direction. She has been accepted by Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and will follow Aeronautical Engineering and then join the U.S. Air Force. She turned and said “Thank you for putting the program together and helping me along.” For me, that is the best paycheck I could ever receive.
There have been a number of our students who have said thank you for the program they are in, and it is nice to hear it, but what it means to me is that they understand the options and opportunities they have been involved with. They can now make a more informed choice about what they want to do in the future.
I am often asked “What are you doing with the kids in the program? Are you teaching them to fly, or be a mechanic?” Yes, some students will move in that direction, but there are so many different career paths in aviation and engineering. A pilot will sit up front in the left seat, but there are hundreds of people who have made contributions to enable him or her to sit there. The crews who service the aircraft, the terminal staff, the aircraft designers and engineers, the airport operations staff, the airspace controllers, and countless others that make up the workforce that our aviation industry requires.
We feel some of the most important things our students gain are the transferrable life skills acquired in the program. They learn how to solve problems, develop an understanding of how things are sequenced in assembly and why such high standards are essential. They learn teamwork, communication, reading, understanding, and applying technical material. They learn how to handle tools and materials safely. They see what happens when a crate of hundreds of loose aluminum parts is opened and inventoried and then started to be assembled. They see an airplane begin to take shape, and at the same time experience their self-confidence and pride develop too. We know that most of our students will not go on to be aircraft builders, but the skills they learned can be applied to any part of their future.
We are very fortunate for the support of our community. Without the support of the Sebring Airport Authority, the staff of the Sebring Regional Airport, The Ray Foundation of Naples, the School Board of Highlands County, Lockwood Aviation, EAA Chapter 1240, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, community clubs and service organizations, and all the volunteers who have stepped up to give back to our students we would not have the growing program we have today. Thank you!
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.