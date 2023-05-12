As you read this, the number nine is what many of us in the school district have on our minds. There are nine days of school left for this 2022-23 school year. For some teachers it is a welcome break, a chance to change gears and take a break. Others will be moving on to retirement or other adventures. When the last day comes for students on May 25th, there is still much to do for the teachers and staff.

Securing your classroom or lab for the summer. The process of checking out, turning in your keys, and making sure all the paperwork is complete for your programs. There is a checklist, and I went through it many times, and will do it again as we wrap up our aviation-engineering program for the summer. My tasks will go on for quite a while longer as configuring our aviation program and the engineering lab for the summer have their own special needs.

Recommended for you