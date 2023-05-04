Solidly over the half century mark, my birthday week included a birding trip. Our small group went deep into an open woodland far south of Sebring and we trekked our way over a couple miles of uneven ground in search of the birds. With a remark made that 50 birds would equal a productive day, I mentally decided to see if we could hit my age in avians.

Off to a really good start, bluebirds, vultures and woodpeckers showed up quickly. Wading birds popped up here and there and we even had a common yellowthroat and a hooded warbler that got seconded but then hid far too well to be photographed. A screech owl was a delightful surprise in the morning as was the barred owl later in the day. Other predators included a red shouldered hawk, an osprey, and a juvenile bald eagle.

