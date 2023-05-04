Solidly over the half century mark, my birthday week included a birding trip. Our small group went deep into an open woodland far south of Sebring and we trekked our way over a couple miles of uneven ground in search of the birds. With a remark made that 50 birds would equal a productive day, I mentally decided to see if we could hit my age in avians.
Off to a really good start, bluebirds, vultures and woodpeckers showed up quickly. Wading birds popped up here and there and we even had a common yellowthroat and a hooded warbler that got seconded but then hid far too well to be photographed. A screech owl was a delightful surprise in the morning as was the barred owl later in the day. Other predators included a red shouldered hawk, an osprey, and a juvenile bald eagle.
Ducks, such as moorhens and coots, stayed hidden but a pair of green herons were boldly seen. A little blue heron fished in an open canal and cattle egrets and white ibis flew overhead in large flocks. Our group marveled at how we are so blessed to have such abundant wildlife in our county and so many amazing spaces to explore. While it’s taken for granted by many, having multiple state parks, wildlife management areas and preserve properties along with open expanses of ranches makes our county a wildlife mecca.
A plume-tailed Southern fox squirrel lopped its way across sugary sand as I did my best to get some photos. Now and then it would stop suddenly, stand up at attention to survey the surroundings while undulating that incredible furry extremity. Climbing into a moss laden oak, it immediately disappeared in the frothy canopy avoiding further disturbance by our group. Nearby an enormous gopher tortoise lumbered about, causing us to throw out guesses of how many birthdays it may have called this preserve land home.
Our beauty of the day was the caller of the canary-like trills. The male summer tanager hid well, but recalling that song from a previous sighting, I trekked in further and his bold plumage finally gave him away. He soon paraded his crimson self to our group as we hurriedly scanned for his bold yellow mate. She was never spotted but we wished him well on his efforts to locate her and named him our bird of the day.
Blessed with a chance to peek at some bluebird boxes, bright sky-blue eggs promised another generation of these beautiful birds. Ground, mourning and white-winged doves were spotted in groups and the chirring of red headed woodpeckers was added to the laughter of pileated and the giggling of red-bellied ones.
We didn’t hit my birthday mark, but almost at the 50 species predicted, we called it a great day. As we wrapped up and hydrated our heated bodies, a turkey strolled out and then quickly ducked in some bushes no doubt spooked by our presence. It’s that surprise factor that keeps me heading out. With each trip another experience of wonder and discovery, it’s a present we can give ourselves anytime we go outdoors.