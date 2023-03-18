In my 65 years on the planet, I’ve been called a number of things. Some are nicer than others.
When I was a child, I had a nickname that I have no idea how to spell but meant “cookie monger.” I’m not sure how I landed that moniker, but parents have their reasons. Sadly, mine are no longer available to ask, so we will just have to ponder.
My younger sister was tagged with the nickname “Beep.” This was because she could run very fast and her favorite cartoon character was the Road Runner. What sound does he make? You got it. In fact, even though she will be 64 this year we still call her that and she answers to it.
As a 65-year-old married woman I realize I have left the term “miss” far behind. That’s OK. I’m comfortable with either Ms. or Mrs. Ware, though the jokes that go with that last name are old. What jokes? Put “Tupper” or even “Under” in front of Ware and if you must giggle about it just don’t be obvious.
Then there is the term, “ma’am.” I use it when talking to other women in the same way I’d use “sir” for a man. It’s meant to be respectful to the other person.
Imagine my surprise when I learned that there are women who are not in love with the term. But they exist, and they want to be heard.
According to an article I read at www.cnn.com, some women see the term as one that means that their youth has slipped away, that they are no longer the wild, carefree young woman they once were and are now – horrors! – old.
Some women, in fact, are quite offended when they are called “ma’am” as if it’s meant as a derogatory term, meant to put them down. These tend to be younger women who are in no hurry to grow older.
The article admits there’s no hard and fast age when a miss turns into a ma’am. It depends on a lot of things, and I bet some of them are things we are not consciously aware of.
Maybe it’s because I live in the South, but I don’t get the outrage. I’ve been a ma’am for a long time now (never mind how long) and I’ve rarely seen it as derogatory. The few times that are the exception are when someone is upset with me and responds to a statement or request with “Yes, ma’am.” I generally interpret that to mean, “I think you’re an idiot but I will go along with what you’re asking or saying.” Granted, context counts in this situation.
I also think there are worse things to be called than “ma’am.” “Old lady” comes to mind. Plus other terms I won’t share because I don’t use profanity. But you get the idea.
So, let me assure you that it’s perfectly OK to call me “ma’am.” “Laura” is fine as well. I will even answer to “short crazy lady.”
But please, do not call me Mrs. Tupper or Under Ware.
I’m ending the column with a question. This year will mark 25 years for “Laura’s Look” (yeah, that’s a long time).
My question is, do you have a favorite column? Or columns? If so, I’d love to hear about it. Email me at laura@laurahware.com. Or, if you don’t do email, write me in care of the paper.
I look forward to seeing what you have to say.