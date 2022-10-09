Facing any type of natural disaster can cause concern, distress and anxiety – even depression. The unknown of the before, the anticipation of getting though it when it looms above, the aftermath of seeing the damage, hearing about material losses, injuries and deaths, and dealing with the possibility of being cut off from basic resources through the loss of food, water and electricity – maybe even losing contact with loved ones – all of it can be traumatic.
No matter if you are a child or an adult, no matter your gender or age, anyone can experience trauma surrounding a natural disaster as the safety of our daily routine has been interrupted. The sooner we can return to that structure in our lives, the sooner we will be able to calm our emotions and return to a more “grounded” perspective of things.
If you are forced from your home, if you suffer major damage, or if you experience a personal loss, bouncing back might be difficult, especially if you do not have a strong resilience to lean on, or the coping mechanisms needed. If not, you might develop more complex mental health concerns, such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
When our bodies do not get enough rest and nourishment we get tired, and the emotional distress might result in emotional reactions such as anger, frustration, helplessness, loneliness, and worry. That’s when we start hearing people ask questions such as: Why is my electricity not back on yet? Why doesn’t anyone seem to care about me and my family’s needs? Is the next hurricane going to be worse? All of these emotional reactions are expected to occur and we all see and hear them after such an event as a hurricane.
Most people have heard of PTSD being experienced from combat exposure, childhood physical abuse, and sexual violence. But, yes, the experience of a natural disaster, such as a hurricane can also cause PTSD, just as any other traumatic experience can.
If you feel “stuck” and unable to process your negative emotions, it’s time to seek assistance for your mental health needs. Just as we seek treatment from a medical professional when we experience physical pain or concerns, we need to seek help from a mental health professional when we experience emotional or behavioral concerns.
The more we understand trauma and can recognize trauma symptoms and its emotional negative reactions, the sooner we can ask for help ourselves, or help someone else. So, instead of “attacking” someone on social media for making an angry comment about not receiving their electricity back after the power was interrupted from the storm, provide compassion and understanding instead. Help them regulate their emotions and offer assistance as you can. Understand that they are likely experiencing adverse effects of trauma, they are dysregulated, and they do not have the coping skills and resilience needed to deal with, what is to them, a very stressful situation.
We all respond differently to a storm, just as we respond differently to any of the many traumatizing experiences in our lives. What is traumatizing to me might not be traumatizing to you, and while you might be able to bounce back right away, I might not have the resilience needed to do so. So please, no matter who, no matter what, show compassion and lend a hand so the healing can begin.
Anna M. Richard is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.