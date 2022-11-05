Long-time readers of this column may recall me mentioning National Novel Writing Month around this time of year. Taking place in the month of November, it refers to a challenge offered: to write 50,000 words in the 30 days of the month.
Also known as “Nanowrimo,” or “Nano,” it has no requirements of skill level. It’s open to anyone who wants to give it a go – and thousands do.
I have a lot of good things to say about Nano. It can be a good way to kick your writing up a notch. Several of the books I’ve written over the years started as Nano projects, including “Dead Hypocrites,” my first published novel.
Even when I didn’t hit 50,000 words (and it happened more often than not) I still wound up with more words than I’d started out with, always a good thing. It was a way for me to focus on my writing and actually sit down and pound out some words.
There are writers I know who don’t particularly participate in Nano. For some of these, it’s because 50,000 or more words in a month happens every month, so it’s not a big deal. Others don’t like the subtle pressure it provides. But many writers I know joyfully dive into it and start on that quest for 50,000 words.
I didn’t participate in Nano last year. And I’ve made the conscious decision to skip it this year as well.
Last year the decision was easy. I was focused on writing a short story a week in 2021, and simply didn’t want to break from that to work on a novel. While I didn’t hit 50,000 words in any given month, I did manage to write over 300,000 words for the year, my best total to date.
This year the decision wasn’t as clear-cut. I had to think about it, considering the pros and cons of diving into the craziness that Nano brings.
I have reasons to do it. While I’ve written over 200,000 words so far this year, I probably won’t pass 300,000 words. Getting 50,000 done in a month would be a big boost to my wordcount.
I have several sketches for novels on my hard drive. I could have picked one of them and run with it. It’s been a while since I had a novel come out, and this might have motivated me to finish one.
Those were the plusses. They aren’t bad as reasons go. Maybe a wee bit more of a nudge and I would have started on the 1st, typing madly away.
But I also took a hard look at me and my life at the moment. And it was sobering.
Nano requires a certain amount of time and devotion. I asked myself honestly if I had enough of either to commit myself to the task. Time was questionable – I wasn’t sure I could pull off 50 solid hours of writing in a month when I’m not even close to doing it now.
As far as devotion is concerned, that is also a question mark. Don’t get me wrong – I love writing. It can prove to be an escape for me, especially if I’m having difficulties in real life. It’s something I’m committed to, having written every day for over 800 days straight.
But I thought about Nano and the devotion wasn’t there. I couldn’t see pouring myself into trying to get 50,000 words – not that and doing the other things that are screaming for my attention at this point.
So, this year if you’re doing Nano, more power to you. I will cheer you on and bring snacks to sustain you as your frantically type away.
But I’m not participating this year. And you know what? That’s OK.