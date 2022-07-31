Even though most students are out of school, summer is still a hectic time across the district. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share an overview of a few of our exciting summer activities.

Administrators and teachers worked diligently to help close achievement gaps that have resulted from the disruptions of the last two years. The district held elementary reading camps for third graders during summer school in June. During these reading camps, intensive instruction was provided for students that did not score a Level 3 or above on the English Language Arts section of the Florida Standards Assessment. Select K-2 students were invited to summer school to receive additional instruction in core subject areas.

