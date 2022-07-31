Even though most students are out of school, summer is still a hectic time across the district. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share an overview of a few of our exciting summer activities.
Administrators and teachers worked diligently to help close achievement gaps that have resulted from the disruptions of the last two years. The district held elementary reading camps for third graders during summer school in June. During these reading camps, intensive instruction was provided for students that did not score a Level 3 or above on the English Language Arts section of the Florida Standards Assessment. Select K-2 students were invited to summer school to receive additional instruction in core subject areas.
Schools offered credit recovery courses at the secondary level, and many other students have been involved in extra-curricular summer camps and activities for band, cheer, and athletics, to name a few.
In addition to traditional and virtual classes, Highlands County schools again allowed children and youth of all ages to enjoy the summer outdoors by offering swim lessons and open pool sessions. Not only are swim opportunities a great way to cool down in the summer heat, but they can also provide critical water safety skills. Pre-school-aged to older students received foundational swim instruction as well as life-saving skills.
While our swim instructors ensured that our children could navigate the pool, our driver education teachers were helping teens navigate safely on our roadways. Drivers’ Ed classes were again offered this summer to eligible students, and we had over 90 students take advantage of this important program. We appreciate the Alan Jay Automotive Network and Bill Jarrett Ford for generously providing the vehicles once again this summer.
As our drivers’ education students explored local roads, some Future Farmers of America students ventured a little further from home, attending the annual Florida FFA Convention in Orlando. Students from our middle and high school FFA chapters participated in a variety of workshops and competed in agriculture-related events. Congratulations are in order for Addie Ferguson from Avon Park High School, who was named the Area 6 State Vice President!
Our students were not the only ones having a busy summer. Teachers and administrators have been at work throughout June and July, participating in professional development and other activities to ensure they are ready to serve our students when the school doors open next month.
Teachers and staff have been active, attending conferences throughout Florida designed to enhance their instructional skills, and give new tools to prepare them to help students master the state’s Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, or BEST, Standards. Resources and knowledge gained will undoubtedly assist educators in their work to help students succeed.
Most of our elementary and secondary schools participated in the BEST Math Training provided by the state, making the long drive to Tallahassee in early June to ensure they had the tools and resources to support students.
In late June, several elementary and secondary schools also participated in the state Literacy Training in Orlando. This training involved academic coaches, teachers, and administrators.
Locally, our Math Content Specialist has been delivering BEST Math training to our teachers and coaches from elementary and secondary levels through training at our district office over the last two weeks.
These are just a few of the activities educators from Highlands County have engaged in this summer. Additionally, educators received numerous hours of training at the Advanced Placement Summer Institute, provided by The College Board, bringing back ready-to-use strategies for the benefit of their students. We also had over 70 teachers and administrators attend the Advancement Via Individual Determination, AVID, Summer Institute in Tampa, gaining skills and insights to help students in grades K-12 become college and career ready.
If you have driven by any of our schools, you have undoubtedly seen quite a few of our white facilities vehicles across our campuses. Throughout the summer, our Facilities Department has worked diligently to meet the needs of each school’s project list. Some of our larger projects include HVAC renovation at Lake Placid Elementary, Cracker Trail Elementary, and Lake Placid Middle. Lake Placid Elementary will also boast a new dining room this year, thanks to our facilities department. Our facilities leadership and staff accomplish an amazing amount of work each year in a short time, and I am grateful for their dedication.
Finally, I would like to remind parents and students of the various methods of communication we offer to keep them informed and up-to-date about back-to-school events. Remember to follow the School Board of Highlands County and your child’s school on social media, check websites regularly and download our School Board of Highlands County app to your mobile device. If you already have the app and your child is changing schools, remember to change to the new school’s name using the My Schools button.
I look forward with great anticipation as we begin the 2022-2023 school year, and I know our teachers and staff are excited to welcome our students back to school on Aug. 10. I hope everyone enjoys the remaining days of summer, and I look forward to updating you throughout the year in my Superintendent’s Corner on the great things that happen in our schools each day.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is Superintendent of Schools of Highlands County.