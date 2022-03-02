I’m not a huge football fan, but I grew up in a family that loved football. When I lived up north in Ohio, during the cold winter months, your choices for how you would be spending the weekend were often few and far between. Often, for me, it was hunting, ice fishing or watching football.
The highlight every year was, of course, the Super Bowl. I was an adult by the time they held the first Super Bowl, but I remember watching it with my parents and other family members. It was a great game. And a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends.
Over the next 50-plus years, as I raised my family, I didn’t always have time for the regular season games, but I never missed a Super Bowl. The commercials were almost as interesting as the game itself, and the half-time show often featured some of the best recording artists of the day.
Which brings me to the recent Super Bowl.
To say that the half-time show was vulgar and disgusting is an under-statement. Over the years, the half-time shows have changed and, in my opinion, have changed for the worst. But this particular half-time show was unwatchable, and certainly not what I would call “family entertainment.”
I have to admit, I turned the TV off after a few minutes, and didn’t even bother to turn it back on for the second half of the game. It wasn’t till a few days later, after I had read a number of comments on Facebook and other sources, that I realized just how bad it truly was.
Then I received the following email. I can’t verify if it is true or not, since I did not watch the entire half-time show, but if it is even close to the truth, I seriously question what we have become as a nation to allow this filth on national television.
Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022
For all you folks that thought the Super Bowl was still an event perhaps worthy of uniting our population ... or that the halftime show was great family entertainment ... I have some stats and info for you about that particular performance:
Look up the words to the songs that were performed during halftime: F-word, 13 times; N-word, 16 times; MF, four times; P-word, three times; B-word, 24 times.
What a great example of songs for our kids to learn, huh? Remember, the NFL approved everything ahead of time that was broadcast. They have turned the professional football business completely over to the thugs.
Don’t believe me?
- Snoop Dogg (one of the “entertainers” performing in that halftime show) collaborated on a song in January with the following lyrics: ”All you ns out there, Take your guns that you using to shoot each other, And start shooting these bitch ass motherfing police, That’ll impress a motherfing nlike me”
Aren’t we all so proud of the growing diversity we are experiencing in our culture???
Maybe it’s just me, but I have a hard time believing that other people want to see this during the biggest sports event of the year. The NFL should be ashamed of what they have allowed to happen.
Don Norton is a Sebring resident.