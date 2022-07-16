I have mentioned in previous columns that there are times when I am not the smartest person in the room. This is not to say I’m stupid; I know that’s not true. But every once in a while, I will do or say something that proves I have a ways to go.
Take Tuesday for example: I was driving down a road when I noticed a car stopped in the other lane, the driver waving at me. Concerned he was having an issue, I stopped next to him, feeling a small bump as I did so.
It turned out he was trying to warn me about a turtle that was in the road that I had just managed to run over. “He’s in your wheel,” the man said, in a tone of voice that implied I was a contemptible turtle-killer.
I protested I had not seen the turtle in question and drove on, saddened that I had contributed to the demise of wildlife. My apologies to the turtle and its family.
But there are people who really take the stupid to new levels. Two of them were brought to my attention by my best friend Tina, which tells you a) she is a good best friend to share these things with me, and b) she picks up on very weird things.
We will first address a man in Georgia (it’s important to me that I note neither of these stories involve Florida) who apparently tried to rob a DeKalb County Little Caesar’s. To gain access to the restaurant, he got himself into an exhaust vent for one of the ovens. And promptly got stuck.
The article I read at www.11alive.com says he was stuck there for hours. Army recruiters in the building next door found out about him Tuesday morning and contacted the authorities. The man was extracted by firefighters and apparently suffered no injuries, though he was hungry and thirsty after his ordeal. And though the article doesn’t say, I suspect he also needed a long hot shower.
According to the article, he was also very lucky. DeKalb Fire Cpt. Jason Daniels stated that the oven, even after being turned off, would produce heat for a while. The man was fortunate he didn’t get cooked while he was trapped.
Then there is a guy from Baltimore who was on vacation with family. They decided to visit Mount Vesuvius, the volcano that destroyed Pompeii hundreds of years ago. OK. I can see that.
But, according to the article I read on www.cnn.com, the 23-year-old man and his three relatives decided to hike a trail that was clearly marked as forbidden and dangerous. This did not stop the family, who got to the crater. The man took a selfie – and accidently dropped his phone into the crater.
I get the sorrow that would accompany such an event. If I dropped my phone in a crater, I, too, would experience distress. But I would not do what this man allegedly did.
He tried to retrieve the phone – and fell into the crater.
Like our previous tale, the man was very fortunate. He survived the fall with only a few bruises on his hands, arms and back. An ambulance on the scene treated his injuries but he refused to go to the hospital.
No word on if he got his phone back. At this time, it isn’t known if the prosecutor will file charges for “invasion of public territory.”
Don’t be like these guys. Stay out of oven vents and volcano craters. And try not to run over any wildlife. I’m hoping the turtles forgive me.