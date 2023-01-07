So, you are either entertained or appalled at the fun and games going on in the United States House of Representatives. Or, if you’re like me, it’s a healthy dose of both.

For those of you who aren’t following the news, the Republicans in the House have failed to elect a new Speaker. They get to vote on a new Speaker because they gained a narrow majority in the House and Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker, had to step down.

