So, you are either entertained or appalled at the fun and games going on in the United States House of Representatives. Or, if you’re like me, it’s a healthy dose of both.
For those of you who aren’t following the news, the Republicans in the House have failed to elect a new Speaker. They get to vote on a new Speaker because they gained a narrow majority in the House and Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker, had to step down.
It sounds like such a simple thing. Republicans can pick someone and the Democrats also put forward someone. Since the Republicans have the majority of votes, their guy should be a shoo-in, right?
Well, for the first time since 1923 (yes, 100 years ago) they failed to elect someone on the first ballot. As I type this, there have been a total of six ballots, and the main vote-getter, Representative Kevin McCarthy, can’t seem to cross the 218-vote threshold he needs to get the job. Twenty Republicans have refused to vote for him, and a couple of them seem more willing to chew nails than to give McCarthy their vote.
Former president Donald Trump even made a public statement calling for the Republicans to rally around McCarthy. This did not sway McCarthy’s opponents, though one representative changed her vote to “Present,” which means he only needs 217 votes to get the job.
I will admit I do not know that much about Kevin McCarthy. I do know he has made it abundantly clear he wants the job and went as far as to start moving into Pelosi’s old office before the vote. That seems a wee bit overconfident, given what’s going on.
What is going on? It is not altogether clear. Some of the holdout Republicans have said he can’t be trusted, that he’s a RINO (Republican In Name Only) and that he isn’t conservative enough.
But from what I’ve gleaned from the news stories, it appears some of these naysayers are willing to vote for McCarthy – for a price. There’s apparently wheeling and dealing going on behind the scenes, and who knows what promises are being made?
The thing is, the Republicans aren’t stupid (some of you may disagree about that, hear me out). They KNOW this infighting doesn’t play well in front of the cameras. They look ineffective, immature, and dare I say it, bratty. It feels as if the party is having a public temper tantrum. And the media is thrilled to share it with us all.
Common sense should have dictated that this all should have been thrashed out behind closed doors. Kevin McCarthy should have made sure he had the 218 votes needed before packing boxes. The holdouts should have come up with a viable alternative instead of just looking like spoilers.
But, as the wise man once said, there’s nothing common about common sense.
It’s possible that by the time you read this column the issue will be settled. McCarthy will be in (or out) and Congress will start working again – until a Speaker is elected, the House can’t do anything else.
I really hope that is the case. This is messy. The longer it goes on, the more it hurts the Republicans. If they want to at least appear competent, they need to get this untangled, fast.
Then again, these are politicians we’re discussing. People who are willing to throw common sense out a window to suit their own personal ends.
Stay tuned. Whether it’s resolved or not, it shows it’s going to be an interesting year.