Sitting on the side of the highway waiting to catch speeding drivers, a state police officer saw a car puttering along at 22 miles per hour. He thought to himself, “That driver is just as dangerous as a speeder!” So, he turned on his lights and pulled the driver over.

Approaching the car, the police officer noticed that in it were five older ladies. Two of them were sitting in the front seat and three others were in the back, and all of them had their eyes wide open and were as white as sheets. The driver, obviously confused, said, “Officer, I don’t understand. I was going exactly the speed limit! What’s the problem?”

Recommended for you