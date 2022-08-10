Sitting on the side of the highway waiting to catch speeding drivers, a state police officer saw a car puttering along at 22 miles per hour. He thought to himself, “That driver is just as dangerous as a speeder!” So, he turned on his lights and pulled the driver over.
Approaching the car, the police officer noticed that in it were five older ladies. Two of them were sitting in the front seat and three others were in the back, and all of them had their eyes wide open and were as white as sheets. The driver, obviously confused, said, “Officer, I don’t understand. I was going exactly the speed limit! What’s the problem?”
“Ma’am,” the officer replied, “you weren’t speeding, but you should know that driving significantly slower than the speed limit can be just as much a danger to other drivers as speeding.”
“Slower than the speed limit?” she asked. “No sir, I was doing the speed limit exactly – exactly 22 miles per hour, just like the sign said!” the old woman said a bit proudly.
The state police officer, trying to contain a chuckle, explained to her that the “22” on the sign was the route number, not the speed limit. A bit embarrassed, the woman grinned and thanked the officer for pointing out her error.
The officer then asked, “Before I let you go, I have to ask, ‘Is everyone in the car OK?’ Your passengers seem awfully shaken, and they haven’t muttered a single word this whole time.”
The woman responded, “Oh, they’ll be alright in a minute, Officer. We just got off Route 119.”
While some people believe that a STOP sign stands for “Slow ‘Til Others Pass,” it actually means that one should come to a complete stop before proceeding! Others will contend until their dying day that there is absolutely no problem going 70 mph in a 65 mph zone, because “the police give you an extra five miles per hour.” Whether the police give you an extra 5, 10, or 20 miles per hour is irrelevant. A 65 mph speed limit is just that. It states the limit to your speed should be 65 miles per hour and nothing more!
We may not always agree with the decisions of our government. In fact, some people do not even like our government. With the corruption in politics that is so evident, is it any wonder? However, corruption or no corruption, we still have no excuse to disobey the laws of our land. If one has chosen to submit his life to God, then he has chosen to obey the governing authorities, as well (that is, as long as the government does not violate God’s laws).
Paul wrote to other Christians in Romans 13:1-4, “Every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God. Therefore, whoever resists authority has opposed the ordinance of God; and they who have opposed will receive condemnation upon themselves. For rulers are not a cause of fear for good behavior, but for evil. Do you want to have no fear of authority? Do what is good and you will have praise from the same; for it is a minister of God to you for good. But if you do what is evil, be afraid; for it does not bear the sword for nothing; for it is a minister of God, an avenger who brings wrath on the one who practices evil.”
We may not always like the decisions passed down to us by our government, but they are necessary tools in establishing order between that which is right and wrong. As long as the government submits itself to the authority of God in creating its laws, then we must submit ourselves to the authority of the government by obeying those laws. My mother use to tell me to “obey the laws of the land.” That was not only good, motherly advice, it is God’s will for all of us!
