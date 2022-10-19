With all that’s happened so far this October, I almost forgot to recognize one of the most important observations we have this time of year: Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Many of our lives have been touched by breast cancer, mine included. While not a victim myself, I have a family member who is a breast cancer survivor and know others who have fought this battle, as well. I’m sure many of you can say the same.
According to FLHealthCHARTS, a database of health statistics for the state of Florida, Highlands County has a three-year rolling incidence rate of 137.8 per 100,000 population for breast cancer, which is higher than the state rate of 123.3 per 100,000 population. This rate puts Highlands County in the least favorable category for breast cancer cases. Data also shows that only 58.3% of women over the age of 40 in Highlands County received a mammogram in 2016. We must do better.
Breast cancer usually affects women, but men can get it, too. It is the second most common type of cancer among women in the United States and is the most common cause of cancer deaths among Hispanic women. Although more white women get breast cancer, more Black women die of the disease. Early detection is possible by having regular mammograms, as decided by your physician, especially for anyone whose family history puts them at higher risk. Mammograms are the most effective way to detect breast cancer early and can help diagnose the disease even before symptoms develop. Finding it early is the key to successful treatment.
The warning signs of breast cancer can be subtle, but knowing your own body is the best defense. The most common warning signs for both women and men are a change in the look or feel of the breast or the nipple, or nipple discharge. These signs may include a lump or hard knot inside the breast or underarm area; swelling, warmth, redness or darkening of an area of the breast; change in size or shape of the breast; dimpling or puckering of the skin of the breast; itchy, scaly sore or rash on the nipple; pulling-in of your nipple or other parts of the breast; new pain in one spot of the breast that does not go away. It is important to know that these signs are most often not cancer, but the only way to know for sure is to get checked.
The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County participates in the Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This program was created in response to the Breast and Cervical Cancer Mortality Act of 1990. Services available to patients through this program include screening exams (clinical breast exams, mammograms, and Pap tests), funding to help pay costs of further diagnostic services for those who are found to need additional testing or other services, and referral to the Florida Medicaid Program for those who are diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer to check eligibility for help paying for treatments.
I strongly encourage anyone who needs a breast exam, or who has a loved one in need of this potentially life-saving service, to contact their health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call our office at 863-386-6040 to schedule an appointment and see if you are eligible for screening through this program. Please don’t wait.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.