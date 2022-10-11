We all know that October is the month of spooky costumes, haunted houses, tons of candy and telling ghost stories around the campfire, but did you know that the month of October is also known as being the “State Forest Awareness Month?” There are many benefits to having and maintaining a healthy forest, such as cleaner air and water, acquiring medicinal plants for traditional medicine and providing a natural place to visit to promote physiological, psychological and social well-being.

There are many other benefits that a healthy forest can provide, but we wanted to take a moment to talk about how our forests play a role in slowing down climate change.

