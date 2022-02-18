Well let’s start with a reply to a recent letter. The writer was wondering why we are hellbent on stopping Putin from invading worthless Ukraine. It’s obvious, that is a major cash flow to the resident (sic) and his family. He’s Mr. Big, ya know.
Let’s switch to the so-called “Manatee Madness” that is now all over the news. I know full well about the manatees moving here after 30 years on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers. From our house by boat, it used to take us 35 minutes to reach the Gulf and go fishing. Enter the animal rights whiners, “We have to save our beloved sea cows.”
Wake zones were put in place almost all the way to the Gulf. The trip is now two hours long. “Those rascally boaters are killing our manatees.” “Hey manatee, just get out of the way.” Even the gator with a brain the size of a grain of rice is smart enough to get out of the way, not the manatee.
Now the boys of the belchway (sic) are sponsoring a bill to save their habitat. The sea grass is disappearing. Yeah, what do they think manatees eat? Sea grass. The average manatee eats 40 pounds of it a day. When there are a couple hundred of them in one area, guess where the sea grass goes? In one end and out the other. There are no porta-potties for them and the smell is overwhelming. And, I might add, they are undocumented aliens from the West Indies. But they are here illegally like millions of other aliens and our reps will take good care of them.
Moving on to the VA. What a bad joke. Personally, I have been waiting for seven months to get an answer on my hearing loss. There are so many useless arms of the VA that don’t know diddley. But, they are often used to “pass the buck.”
I am fortunate enough to know the head man in charge. I hate to call him and complain, but enough is enough. When I do call him, I get results within hours, not months. And you wonder why the returning veteran’s suicide rate is so high? They are sick and tired of waiting on the claim deniers at the VA to get off their butts and do their job.
Does your vote really count? It has been six years now since Floridians overwhelming voted to leave our clocks alone. Does it matter to them? I think not.
That’s it for now, more later.
Dave Doty is a resident of Lake Placid.