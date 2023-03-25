I realize that the title of this week’s column might be mystifying to my readers. Hang on, I’ll explain.
As I type this, Don and I are in South Carolina visiting my oldest son John, his amazing wife Amanda, and two of the most precious grandchildren on the planet, Lavinia and Matthias.
Lavinia is fast approaching her fifth birthday. She is super bright, has a smile that will light up a room, and recently overcame potty training (no more diapers is a thing to celebrate).
Matthias is in the middle of potty training, a process most parents can sympathize with. He is usually OK during the day and can wear underpants if he’s just at home. Going out or anytime he’s in bed (naptime or bedtime) requires a pullup or diaper. But he’s getting there.
While I was here Amanda got in some new underpants for him. She has to order them online because the child is skinny, despite how much he eats. Matthias, charmed by the new briefs, tried several of them on the day they arrived. I’m rooting for him keeping them clean and dry.
They aren’t awful kids. But, like anyone else, they have their issues. Currently they are sharing a room while Don and I camp out in Matthias’s room. Bedtimes have become an exercise in not going crazy.
One night we tried putting them to bed at the same time, reasoning they were tired enough to fall asleep right away. We quickly learned the error of our ways as they played together and did just about everything except what they were supposed to be doing.
After that debacle, we went back to putting Matthias to bed first, waiting for him to fall asleep, and them putting Lavinia to bed. This depends on Matthias settling down quickly, which is not guaranteed. But everyone is doing their best, I suppose.
While I have gotten to see them via video chats with Amanda every week, to be here in person is so much better. Both of them are so interactive and imaginative. Matthias especially has grown in his verbal skills, though with both of them you still sometimes wish there was an interpreter.
I have read numerous books with the two of them cuddled in my lap, had several tickle sessions involving wiggling, giggling grandchildren, and generally enjoyed watching them as they go about their day. Grandchildren are a precious thing. You can’t tell me otherwise.
And John and Amanda, as always, have been welcoming and loving. They brush off any inconveniences our presence brings with a “we’re happy to do it.” They generally let us spoil their children and disrupt their daily schedule with no complaint. They have no idea how grateful I am for all of this, no matter how many times I thank them.
So, about the title to this week’s column: It comes to us by way of Lavinia.
For reasons we can’t figure out, she has started saying, “oh, biscuits” when something irritating or annoying happens. She says it in a light-hearted tone, and her 3-year-old brother has begun to imitate her in this respect.
It’s funny and if we laugh she’ll grin. It’s a lot better than other phrases she could adopt, so we’re not too worried about it. It will probably fade in time.
I have a few more days to love and spoil before Don and I need to return home. I intend to do as much as I can before it’s time to head to the airport. And then, when I hug and kiss them goodbye and head for the airport, knowing it will be months before I return, I just might mutter, “Oh, biscuits.”